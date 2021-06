Terminal burn-outs - this is the third time. Twice it was the neutral - both immersions, one each. Replaced switch, made clean connections, ensured tight. Now one of them failed again, only it's the L this time. MCB had tripped but apparently when it was switched on again it did not trip. Get this - the L was melded in the terminal AND to the earth sheath, and the earth terminal blackened. Couldn't tell if the L and earth were in contact but surely should have tripped MCB again? Checked the immersion and all good. Cable to immersion looks the part (heat resistant etc) but no writing on it so I'm going to replace. Any idea what might cause this? - apart from poor connections as I'm certain as I can be they weren't.