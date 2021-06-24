Cancel
Video Games

‘Call Of Duty: Mobile’ developer TiMi opens new studio to make AAA games

By Puah Ziwei
NME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCall Of Duty: Mobile and Honor Of Kings developer TiMi has launched a new studio that will work on AAA games. TiMi, which is also working on the upcoming Pokémon UNITE, has opened the brand-new TiMi Seattle studio that will specifically focus on multi-platform big-budget video games. The studio will be led by veteran game designer Scott Warner, known for his work on titles such as Planescape: Torment and Icewind Dale, who noted on Twitter that the team has already grown to 25 people.

www.nme.com
