‘Call Of Duty: Mobile’ developer TiMi opens new studio to make AAA games
Call Of Duty: Mobile and Honor Of Kings developer TiMi has launched a new studio that will work on AAA games. TiMi, which is also working on the upcoming Pokémon UNITE, has opened the brand-new TiMi Seattle studio that will specifically focus on multi-platform big-budget video games. The studio will be led by veteran game designer Scott Warner, known for his work on titles such as Planescape: Torment and Icewind Dale, who noted on Twitter that the team has already grown to 25 people.www.nme.com