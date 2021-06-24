‘Call Of Duty: Mobile’ developer TiMi opens new studio to make AAA games

A new PS3 system update is out now, proving that Sony still isn't done supporting the console as it rapidly approaches its fifteenth birthday. PS3 update 4.88 rolled out today, June 1, 2021, and according to its official patch notes, it "improves system performance" - you can check out the PS3 Developer Wiki entry on the patch if you want more details, and if terms like "lv2_kernel.self" have any meaning to you. This patch arrives at a more momentous time for PS3 than its last few predecessors, as Sony just recently reversed its decision to shut down the PlayStation Store on PS3.