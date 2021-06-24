3 Smart Money Moves to Make Before Starting a Business

If you have a groundbreaking entrepreneurial idea floating around your head, then you might be wondering what to consider before starting a business. Adopting this simple mentality will help: The more planning you do upfront, the better off your new business venture will be. It’s just like taking a vacation. You likely knock out all the logistical tasks first, such as reserving a rental car and booking your hotel. You might then hunt around for the best deals on flights and accommodations. And that planning will pay off by saving you time and money.