Are You Ready to Hire a Virtual Assistant?

By Sarah Paulk
success.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllowing employees to work from home will definitely zap company culture and drain productivity. Or at least that’s what many entrepreneurs believed just one year ago. Since then, the labor landscape has shapeshifted and, in what felt like a global case study for remote work, virtual workers proved that they did not succumb to distraction or slack off when given more autonomy and flexibility.

Internetthefinancialbrand.com

Chatbots, Live Chat, Video, Virtual Assistants: Which One Wins?

Most banks and credit unions have finite resources to invest in new channels. So where would investments best be focused -— text- and video-based live remote channels or AI-powered 'bot' service, including both basic and more sophisticated virtual assistant solutions? New consumer research sheds light on these options. Subscribe to...
Small Businessjioforme.com

5 IT courses to hire you

Want to make your career F5? We can help with that. If you’re crazy about technology and desperate for your day-to-day work, getting an IT certification can be the key to your career’s happiness. However, due to the large number of courses and qualifications, it is very easy to suffer from IT overload and it is difficult to find the right one.
Softwarebbcgossip.com

Virtual Hiring Isn’t Going Away Anytime Soon

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. The past year has led businesses worldwide to dramatically shift their operations. What started as a daunting challenge ended up being a moment of evolution for many companies, showing what we’re truly capable of under extreme circumstances. Management was worried about what would happen, and employees showed us they could maintain or improve their productivity even when working remotely for the first time. Companies that were previously unaware realized the power of virtual teams and the technology that facilitates them, with 87 percent saying they will prioritize these investments in the future to sustain remote work.
ElectronicsThe Drum

Are you ready for Generation Z?

Today’s customers are empowered, Gen Z no exception, holding expectations of brands which continue to evolve and deepen. With the emergence of “cancel culture,” many brands, celebrities and popular personalities are discovering that audiences today hold those pedestaled to very high standards indeed. As technology continues to give consumers a...
Softwarearxiv.org

A Wizard of Oz Study Simulating API Usage Dialogues with a Virtual Assistant

Virtual Assistant technology is rapidly proliferating to improve productivity in a variety of tasks. While several virtual assistants for everyday tasks are well-known (e.g., Siri, Cortana, Alexa), assistants for specialty tasks such as software engineering are rarer. One key reason software engineering assistants are rare is that very few experimental datasets are available and suitable for training the AI that is the bedrock of current virtual assistants. In this paper, we present a set of Wizard of Oz experiments that we designed to build a dataset for creating a virtual assistant. Our target is a hypothetical virtual assistant for helping programmers use APIs. In our experiments, we recruited 30 professional programmers to complete programming tasks using two APIs. The programmers interacted with a simulated virtual assistant for help - the programmers were not aware that the assistant was actually operated by human experts. We then annotated the dialogue acts in the corpus along four dimensions: illocutionary intent, API information type(s), backward-facing function, and traceability to specific API components. We observed a diverse range of interactions that will facilitate the development of dialogue strategies for virtual assistants for API usage.
YogaPosted by
Ladders

Are you ready to go freelance?

Variety. Independence. Flexibility. The chance to define and fulfill your tasks and projects. These may be a few of the things on your mind as you consider going freelance. You’re probably also thinking about money. You were worried about financial instability, sure. But eager to remove the cap from your annual salary. Maybe you heard about the London Business School/Eden McCallum survey that found 67% of freelancers earn the same or more while working fewer weeks than in their previous full-time jobs. The report also found that freelancing cut the gender pay gap from 30% to 3%.
Softwaredestinationcrm.com

DRUID Launches Oxygen, a Platform for Building Virtual Assistants and Chatbots

DRUID today released Oxygen, a conversational automation platform to simplify deployment of artificial intelligence-driven virtual assistants and chatbots. With DRUID Oxygen, conversational experiences can be designed visually by dragging and dropping conversational flows into one diagram, which clearly shows how the conversation with the bot would evolve. DRUID intelligent virtual...
Jobsforeignpolicyi.org

7 Skills To Look For When Hiring An Executive Assistant

Every company’s approach to hiring an executive assistant is different. An assistant must possess not simply a set of traditional professional skills but also the correct personality and work style for the executive with whom they are matched. If you know about the skills beforehand, you might find it easier to look for worthy candidates. Read further to learn about must-have skills in an executive assistant.
EconomyThrive Global

5 Ways to Instantly Improve Your Marketing Productivity

Marketing is an integral part of every business and this includes online and offline. In fact, virtually every business must at some level also be a marketing company. For most businesses, effective marketing is the key to maximizing profits and can easily make the difference between a lucrative, thriving business and a defunct one.
TechnologyInc.com

5 Powerful Tools For Organizing Your Personal Life

Even as our world starts to open up again, it seems the hybrid working model is here to stay. I'm definitely on board with that. As a business owner and manager, I truly believe that employees work at their best and are more productive when they're given the flexibility to balance their work and personal lives.
TechnologyCIO

3 Strategies to Accelerate Business Transformation

As your company transforms, your ecosystem of customers, partners, employees, applications, and data are coming together using the Internet as connective tissue. In this scenario, security must be delivered through the cloud, close to your business ecosystem, using the principles of zero trust to make the cloud safe. This eBook...
TechnologyThrive Global

Jason Girzadas: “Utilize cloud and machine learning to enhance customer experience”

…Creating a culture of innovation is crucial to an organization’s digital transformation efforts, and it all centers on a mindset shift that the future of business has to be siloless. I see there being three initial steps. The first is having strong leadership that encourages employees to speak up and incentivize smart risk-taking. Organizations should also be willing and able to work across functions and break down traditional business silos to encourage learning and sharing across functions. Lastly, a culture of innovation requires a culture of experimentation, in which employees are encouraged to challenge and improve upon best practices.
EconomyFurniture Today

Blog: Are you ready for ‘The Great Resignation’?

So much of the recent attention around worker shortages has been focused on the impact of extended unemployment benefits that another looming impact of the COVID-19 pandemic may have gone largely unnoticed, although it could be just as impactful. Resignation rates are on the rise and expected to spike over...
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
Ladders

How to become a digital nomad: Pros, cons, and common jobs

Telecommuter. Remote worker. There are quite a few names that describe people who work from home. And more recently, there’s another one: digital nomad. Digital nomads are people who work virtually, and often from various locations, even around the world. So one day, you might indeed be working from your home office, but the next might be at a Starbucks, the park, or even from the beach in the Bahamas. Sounds exciting, right?
Public HealthItproportal

Communication, automation and security – how DevOps teams can thrive in the post-Covid era

A remote-first approach triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic didn’t stop most DevOps teams in their tracks, but instead drew attention to one of their biggest strengths: their ability to collaborate effectively to get quality work delivered safely and quickly. However, for teams that had largely been operating in face-to-face environments, the challenges were significant – and some still remain today.
Career Development & AdviceBeta News

4 ways to optimize workforce productivity in 2021

As organizations become global and teams get increasingly distributed, establishing and maintaining workforce productivity becomes crucial to drive business success. For example, during the Covid-19 pandemic, organizations realized that, in the absence of proper infrastructure and setup, global teams battle several challenges such as poor communication and fragmented collaboration that can deter any organization's growth.