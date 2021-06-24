Cancel
New Steam restriction makes it even harder to buy games from other regions

By Puah Ziwei
NME
 4 days ago

Steam has reportedly introduced a new restriction that will make it harder for users to purchase games from other regions. As discovered by SteamDB, Valve has recently allegedly placed a limit on how often users can change their Steam account’s country. Users can now only switch regions every three months, in addition to requiring a payment method that is registered to whichever country a user is purchasing from.

www.nme.com
