New Steam restriction makes it even harder to buy games from other regions

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Looking for a fun way to pass time after a long day at work? It may be time to expand your video game catalog. Lucky for you, the competing Prime Day 2021 Best Buy Bigger Deal savings event is offering you the perfect opportunity to do just that—and it's live right now. There's discounts available on all sorts of products during this sale, but one of the most exciting price drops we've seen comes on Xbox One and Xbox games.