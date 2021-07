Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards vetoed legislation on Tuesday that sought to bar transgender youth from participating in girls’ and women’s school sports teams.“As I have said repeatedly when asked about this bill, discrimination is not a Louisiana value,” Mr Edwards, a Democrat, said in a statement on the decision. Noting that “there wasn't a single case” in his state “where this was an issue,” the governor said: “This bill was a solution in search of a problem that simply does not exist in Louisiana.”He also said the measure would “make life more difficult for transgender children, who are some...