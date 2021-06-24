2023 Mercedes GLE Facelift Spied For The First Time
It was September 2018 when Mercedes introduced the current-generation GLE and it seems the three-pointed star is in somewhat of a hurry to give the luxury SUV a mid-cycle update. Spotted making a U-turn in downtown Stuttgart, the prototype had very little camouflage, thus suggesting the cosmetic changes will be kept down to a minimum. However, that might not necessarily be the case as the test vehicle might've lacked some of the newer bits.www.motor1.com