2023 Mercedes GLE Facelift Spied For The First Time

By Adrian Padeanu
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 4 days ago
It was September 2018 when Mercedes introduced the current-generation GLE and it seems the three-pointed star is in somewhat of a hurry to give the luxury SUV a mid-cycle update. Spotted making a U-turn in downtown Stuttgart, the prototype had very little camouflage, thus suggesting the cosmetic changes will be kept down to a minimum. However, that might not necessarily be the case as the test vehicle might've lacked some of the newer bits.

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

