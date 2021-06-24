News in brief

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays lowered Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.73.