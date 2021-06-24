News in brief

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleDALLAS -- Southwest Airlines said Wednesday that longtime Chief Executive Officer Gary Kelly will step down in February and be succeeded by another veteran at the nation's fourth-largest airline. The new CEO will be Robert Jordan, the executive vice president of corporate services. Southwest said Kelly, 66, plans to remain...

