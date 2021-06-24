All-in-One Beer Brewing Devices

Look: 3.75 | smell: 3.75 | taste: 3.75 | feel: 3.75 | overall: 3.75. new operation out of billings here, already doing pint cans in four packs, and they look sharp too. i enjoyed all three of their beers my brother in law brought down to share. this one is a pretty robust ipa for its modest abv, some good bitterness to it, a little raw and unrefined, but the hop profile is great, and there is nice balance to it, something i could drink a fair few of. its hard to pick out the hops, but this mix of aromatic fruitiness and green bitterness in the taste suggests a mix of strains, maybe a mosaic or a citra up front and a columbus or a falconers flight or something on the back end, but its less about breaking this one down for me as it just is about drinking it. i get ever so slight oxidation, but the cans are fresh, not sure whats up with there, but there is an almost papery layer in with the malt. its dry overall, with some beefy body for its size, and a fresh citrus element almost all the way through it. i like the bitter swallow and the frothy feel, and i think this is good for an upstart brewery, its already ahead of the curve and likely to only improve from here. its awesome that the billings scene is booming, im sure these guys will do well. this looks and tastes a little more modern than most of what else is happening up there too...