Melbourne United coach Dean Vickerman has credited his squad’s resilience as the key to securing the club’s second NBL title in four years after they knocked off the Perth Wildcats in the grand final series. United capped a dominant season by closing out a 3-0 sweep of the injury-ravaged Wildcats with an 81-76 victory at John Cain Arena on Friday but they were pushed to the brink after seeing a 16-point advantage wiped out by the visitors.