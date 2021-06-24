Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Monona by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 01:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION with tornado like wind speeds expected. Mobile homes and high profile vehicles are especially susceptible to winds of this magnitude and may be overturned. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms have the potential to cause serious injury and significant property damage. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Monona A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM CDT FOR WESTERN MONONA...EASTERN MADISON...BURT...COLFAX...EASTERN PLATTE...NORTHWESTERN DOUGLAS...NORTHERN SAUNDERS...SOUTHERN WAYNE CUMING...WASHINGTON...DODGE...THURSTON...NORTHERN BUTLER AND STANTON COUNTIES At 150 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Pender to near Prague, moving east at 65 mph. These are very dangerous storms. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. The Columbus Airport recorded a 61mph gust at 1:48am. This storm has a history of producing gusts over 80mph and uprooting large trees. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. These severe storms will be near Bancroft around 200 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Walthill, Macy, Decatur, Whiting and Onawa. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...80MPH