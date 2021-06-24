Tornado Warning issued for Cuming, Dodge by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 01:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cuming; Dodge A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CUMING AND NORTHWESTERN DODGE COUNTIES At 150 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Dodge, or 32 miles northeast of Columbus, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Snyder around 155 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Scribner. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN