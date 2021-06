“The World’s Most Magical Celebration” is almost here. And as you may already know, there will be an extra sprinkling of fairy dust (yes, Tinker Bell has been busy), as the event is set to be 18 months long, starting on October 1 this year and ending sometime in March 2023! Some details of the celebrations were revealed several weeks ago, but the last few days has seen the unveiling of even more magic. Let’s take a look at Disney World’s 18-month-long 50th anniversary celebrations…