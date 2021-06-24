Cancel
Public Health

Germany to give all willing a first COVID shot by end July, early Aug – minister

By Syndicated Content
hot96.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) – Germany expects everyone willing to be vaccinated to have received a first dose of a COVID-19 shot by the end of July or early August, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff said on Thursday. “Given the supplies we have and depending on how high vaccination willingness is,...

hot96.com
Angela Merkel
Berlin, DE
Europe
Germany
Coronavirus
