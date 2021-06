After leading Cincinnati to their highest ranking since 2009, quarterback Desmond Ridder was expected to enter the NFL Draft last year. However, the entertaining dual-threat QB opted to return for his senior season with the Bearcats. As a result, Ridder projects to be one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft. But does he have first-round potential? Let’s dive into Ridder’s scouting report to find out.