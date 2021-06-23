Cancel
By Atchison Globe
atchisonglobenow.com
 7 days ago

Washburn University is pleased to announce its President's List honorees for the spring 2021 semester. To qualify for the President's List, a student must complete at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a semester grade point average of 4.0.

www.atchisonglobenow.com
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Smethport, PATimes-Herald

THE SMETHPORT AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT

THE SMETHPORT AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT is accepting applications for the following: • SENIOR HIGH (11TH-12TH) ENGLISH LANGUAGE ARTS TEACHER. Assignment to include College in the Classroom Literature, Composition Courses, and AP Courses. Send a letter of interest, current resume, PA Standard Teaching Application, transcripts, certification, three (3) references less than one (1) year old and all required clearances to Mr. Brice N. Benson, Supt of Schools, Smethport Area School District, 414 S. Mechanic St., Smethport, PA 16749. No electronic applications will be accepted. Deadline: until position is filled. • TECHNOLOGY SYSTEMS SPECIALIST. H.S. or Advanced training in Computer Info Systems or Instructional Technology required. A Degree is preferred. • HEAD VOLLEYBALL COACH • CAFETERIA WORKER Application deadline is July 15, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. for the Tech Specialist, Head Volleyball Coach, & Café Worker. EOE. Please visit our website at www.smethportschools.com/Human-Resources for more information.
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston

Boston Public Schools forgo plans for a virtual school this fall

"It's just too late in the year," Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said. Boston Public Schools will not be offering an option for a “virtual school” to students this fall, according to Superintendent Brenda Cassellius. The district was one of 13 in Massachusetts that indicated to state officials it was exploring the...
Wahkiakum County, WAwaheagle.com

Wahkiakum school board hears school year reports

The Wahkiakum School District Board of Directors met Tuesday to listen to reports from principals on how the district uses data to better serve their students, make an adjustment to the superintendent’s contract, and prepare for a special two day school board workshop in July. Wahkiakum High School Principal Stephanie...
Madera, CASacramento Observer

Schools face dearth of teachers

(CALMATTERS) – Money, won’t solve all of California’s problems as it emerges from the pandemic — especially when it comes to schools. Not only are districts facing a shortage of teachers for overflowing summer school programs, they’re also facing a lack of staff for the upcoming fall semester — exacerbated by a decline in teacher credentials earned amid the pandemic, EdSource reports.
Casper, WYcaspercollege.edu

Scholarships

The application closes on Sept. 15. Applications will be reviewed the following week and then funds will be awarded by the end of September. Both merit and need based scholarships are available for Casper College students. Scholarship awards are intended to recognize academic and other achievements, to encourage performance, and to assist as many qualified students as possible.
Delaware, OHDelaware Gazette

DCS expands summer school

Delaware City Schools’ summer school programs are underway, and the district reports participation is up from previous years. Aaron Cook, the district’s director of secondary curriculum and assessment, said 150 students are enrolled in summer school this year, which is a large increase from 2019, when the district had between 75 to 85 summer school students, and 2020 when all of the summer school programs were conducted online.
Derby, KSderbyinformer.com

Derby schools named distinguished PLTW schools

All nine Derby elementary schools and Derby High School were recognized as distinguished schools in the Project Lead the Way program. PLTW Distinguished Program Recognition celebrates districts and schools committed to helping students own their education by increasing student access, engagement and achievement in their PLTW programs. By receiving this...
Okemos, MIPosted by
99.1 WFMK

Okemos Public Schools in Search of School Principals

I'm from the Okemos area and have lived there for the past twenty years. I've watched my kids grow up in the Okemos area while attending Okemos Public Schools. My daughter Aubrey just graduated from Okemos High School and is getting ready to attend college sometime in the fall. Academically...
Hillsborough, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Orange school board renames two schools

Hillsborough, N.C. — A debate for months within Orange County Schools came to an end Monday when the school board voted unanimously to change the names of two Hillsborough schools. C.W. Stanford Middle School will be renamed in mid-August as Orange Middle School, while Cameron Park Elementary School will be...
Valdosta, GAValdosta Daily Times

City schools revise school return plans

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools is already preparing to welcome everyone back to school for the 2021-22 academic year. We have updated the Back to School page on the gocats.org website with everything families need to know about the upcoming school year, school officials said in a statement. "On this...
Goldendale, WAGoldendale Sentinel

Goldendale High School scholarships

The following are students and the scholarships they received. For most scholarships, “1st year” represents the funds awarded for their first year of college; “Total” refers to the potential complete scholarship if the students applies for the grant in subsequent years and the funds are still available.
Pennington, NJPosted by
Tri-Town News

Pennington School graduates 36 from middle school

Pennington School's graduated middle school students in 2021. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE PENNINGTON SCHOOL. The Pennington School recently held a graduation ceremony for its 36 middle school students. After an invocation on June 10 from Head of Middle School Chrissie Knight, Head of School William Hawkey presented opening remarks. Benjamin...
Hamilton, INEvening Star

Bank donates to Hamilton schools

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Community Schools board Monday accepted a $30,000 donation from Farmers State Bank to be used for athletics and athletics facilities. Superintendent Anthony Cassel said as part of its mission statement, the bank has pledged to leave its footprint in the local communities it serves. As well...
Wickenburg, AZWickenburg Sun

Masks optional at Wickenburg schools

Masks are now optional at Wickenburg schools. The Wickenburg Unified School District Governing Board approved the change in its COVID-19 mitigation policy at its meeting on June 15. The policy went into effect the next day. “Masks are optional at all school location sites except when students are riding the...
Jackson County, GAmainstreetnews.com

Westside schools highlight agenda

School facilities on the west side of Jackson County dominated the Jackson County School System's agenda over the last week. Sunday afternoon, the system had its ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Jackson County High School on Skelton Rd. The school is a relocation of Jackson County Comprehensive High School from Jefferson and marks the first time the west side of the county has had a high school since 1979. The school will open this fall for grades 8-12.
Educationmountainmedianews.com

City school principals discuss challenges of school year

School principals in Martinsville discussed the challenges and accomplishments of the 2021-2022 school year at the end of the year board meeting. While school began and largely remained fully virtual, the year was a success because of the relationships between the schools and the community, the principals said. “I witnessed...
Chinook, MTblainecountyjournal.com

Chinook High School Wins School of Excellence Award

On June 7, Senator Jon Tester posted to social media a compliment to Chinook High School educators for helping the school to win the 2020 American College Application Campaign (ACAC), School of Excellence award. These awards, which were presented virtually in April, are given to a group of exemplary schools across the nation that are supporting students in their pursuit of postsecondary success.