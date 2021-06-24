Around Town – June 24

"You will shine among them like stars in the sky as you hold firmly to the word of God." Philippians 2:15-16 Joyce and Cardon Berry are such blessings to our community. They found a standing flower box that matches the one that Janet and Jerry Frederick set in front of the National Park Service office. Every evening, Joyce drives down to the senior center and waters the pretty yellow and white blossoms she planted. When Eads senior citizens gathered for their monthly noon meeting last week, they were greeted by the pretty blossoms and the red-white-and blue decorations at the center. Thank you to Gail Voss and Sylvia Weeks, who bought more patriotic decorations for our center. Gail worked for two days to make bread dough for the bierocks for the main entre' and they were very good. We were pleased to have Loy and Betty Jones come from Colorado Springs for our dinner. Sylvia Weeks and Larry Michael were first in line because it was their birthday month. Madonna Pollreis read the minutes and Joyce Berry gave a Treasurer's report and said that bids have been accepted for adding more electric wiring to the north side of the room. This may have to wait a bit because we have a birthday party and wedding already scheduled for July. We will have coffee hour for men and women every Tuesday at 2:00 p.m., and card games on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 6:00 p.m.