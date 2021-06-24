Cancel
Around Town – June 24

By Staff Reports
Republic
 4 days ago

Nichols Body Shop for saving me money by adjusting the regulator on my car window instead of replacing it with a new one. neighbors who keep their dogs quiet. Larry Jackson for speaking the truth in his letter. the lady who bought my husband’s watermelon at Aldi’s. Angottis for its...

www.therepublic.com
News Break
Politics
Related
Norristown, PAMontgomery News

Around Town: Wildflower headlines Sunday at the Bandshell

Norristown Recreation released the lineup of the Summer Concert series. All shows begin at 7 p.m. at the Fire Chief’s Memorial Bandshell in Elmwood Park on Harding Boulevard. June 27: Wildflower. July 11: Philadelphia Soul Collective. July 18: The Norristown Band. July 25: Tony Hendley & The All Star Band.
Kiowa County, COkiowacountypress.net

About Town – June 21, 2021

"You will shine among them like stars in the sky as you hold firmly to the word of God." Philippians 2:15-16 Joyce and Cardon Berry are such blessings to our community. They found a standing flower box that matches the one that Janet and Jerry Frederick set in front of the National Park Service office. Every evening, Joyce drives down to the senior center and waters the pretty yellow and white blossoms she planted. When Eads senior citizens gathered for their monthly noon meeting last week, they were greeted by the pretty blossoms and the red-white-and blue decorations at the center. Thank you to Gail Voss and Sylvia Weeks, who bought more patriotic decorations for our center. Gail worked for two days to make bread dough for the bierocks for the main entre' and they were very good. We were pleased to have Loy and Betty Jones come from Colorado Springs for our dinner. Sylvia Weeks and Larry Michael were first in line because it was their birthday month. Madonna Pollreis read the minutes and Joyce Berry gave a Treasurer's report and said that bids have been accepted for adding more electric wiring to the north side of the room. This may have to wait a bit because we have a birthday party and wedding already scheduled for July. We will have coffee hour for men and women every Tuesday at 2:00 p.m., and card games on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 6:00 p.m.
Marietta, GAMarietta Daily Journal

AROUND TOWN: 'A common love and respect for freedom'

This week, Mayor Steve "Thunder" Tumlin and other dignitaries met with Cobb NAACP leaders to sign a resolution proclaiming Saturday as Juneteenth Celebration Day in the Gem City. The Cobb NAACP is hosting its 18th annual Juneteenth celebration on Marietta Square over the weekend with vendors, entertainment fellowship and fun.
PoliticsKTLO

Talk of the Town – June 17

Tyler Adair, Marketing Coordinator and Graphic Designer from the Donald W. Reynolds Library talks about what’s on tap for the month!
Orange Park, FLiwantabuzz.com

“Around Town” with Jill Amberguy from The Island Theater

Each week on “Around Town,” our host Tiffany Howard talks to members of the Orange Park community who are making an impact. Today, Tiffany talks to Jill Amberguy from The Island Theater. The Island Theater is a volunteer built community theater that strives to be diverse and accepting of all...
Politicsedmondsbeacon.com

June 24-July 18 | Around Town

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Beacon publishes nonprofit events, as space allows, open to the public in Edmonds. Although some events are now being held in person, many are still virtual on Zoom, Facebook or other sites. It is recommended to call or email the event ahead of time to make sure a particular event is still happening.
Chilmark, MAvineyardgazette.com

Chilmark Town Column: June 18

It was a big week for the Chilmark School fifth graders. They started with a ride across Vineyard Sound aboard the motor vessel Richard S. Edwards to Penikese Island, where they spent the day learning and adventuring. The curriculum for a Penikese trip supports STEAM-focused (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) and nature-based educational themes. That aligns beautifully with the Chilmark School’s philosophy. They ended the week with a memorable graduation ceremony. Reed Cabot, Emme Carroll, Mira Davis, Oscar Flanders, Erick Moore, Dillon Prakash and Wren Robertson spoke about making their way through elementary education in preparation for their big leap to middle school. Fynn Monahan and Bella Thorpe spoke as this year’s PTO scholarship recipients. A memory slideshow that was shared prompted genuine laughs and dreamy heartfelt “awws.”
Oneonta, NYDaily Star

Around Oneonta: June 23, 2021

ONEONTA — The Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society will present a Forest Animal Scavenger Hunt Hike from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 27, at the DOAS Sanctuary, at 52 Grange Hall Road Spur in Oneonta. Participants will hike through woods in search of signs of wildlife while playing games along the way.
Aquinnah, MAvineyardgazette.com

Aquinnah Town Column: June 25

Long-awaited summer days have arrived with pleasant temperatures in the 70s and 80s. Very little rain but significant fog. Jade and Maya Araujo, twin daughters of Todd and Jaleen Araujo, have arrived from their freshman year at college to spend the summer with grandparents Michael and Eleanor Hebert and Joseph Araujo. Jade has been a student at Stanford while Maya attends UCLA. They are looking forward to summer jobs at the Cliffs area.
Politicsvineyardgazette.com

Chappaquiddick Town Column: June 18

Dick Knight’s life celebration is rescheduled to Sunday Sept. 12. As Daryl says, “the Covid then will be farther behind us and hopefully then everyone will be able to safely hug.”. Traffic on the Chappy Ferry continues to be unpredictable. I would go so far as to call it even...
Georgetown, MAWicked Local

Georgetown Town Meeting to be June 21

Georgetown’s Town Meeting will be held on Monday, June 21, in the Georgetown Middle High School auditorium starting at 7 p.m. This year doesn't have a lot of the warrant. In fact, it's mostly just routine fund transfers — except for the last item. The last article confronts a debate...