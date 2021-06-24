Around Town – June 24

It was a big week for the Chilmark School fifth graders. They started with a ride across Vineyard Sound aboard the motor vessel Richard S. Edwards to Penikese Island, where they spent the day learning and adventuring. The curriculum for a Penikese trip supports STEAM-focused (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) and nature-based educational themes. That aligns beautifully with the Chilmark School’s philosophy. They ended the week with a memorable graduation ceremony. Reed Cabot, Emme Carroll, Mira Davis, Oscar Flanders, Erick Moore, Dillon Prakash and Wren Robertson spoke about making their way through elementary education in preparation for their big leap to middle school. Fynn Monahan and Bella Thorpe spoke as this year’s PTO scholarship recipients. A memory slideshow that was shared prompted genuine laughs and dreamy heartfelt “awws.”