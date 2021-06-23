Overwatch’s cross-play update is live across all platforms

Update 3.13 has arrived for Overwatch and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This is the big patch that everyone has been waiting on since it was recently announced that Overwatch was getting cross-play in the near future. That is not all though, as there are also some other fixes and changes found within the patch for June 22. In addition, this is also the kickoff for Ashe’s Deadlock Challenge to get a special skin. Here’s everything new with Overwatch update 3.13.