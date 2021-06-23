Cancel
Video Games

Overwatch’s cross-play update is live across all platforms

By Ben Borthwick
Videogamer.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlizzard has announced that its cross-play update is now live in Overwatch allowing players to compete across PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch. As detailed a couple of weeks ago, you’ll need to link your console to your Battle.net account to take advantage. While the feature won’t be fully available for Competitive Play mode matches, it is in Quick Play, Arcade and Custom. Anyone who logs into the game before the end of 2021 will also get a free Golden Loot Box for their trouble.

www.videogamer.com
