Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

'Scary' Sydney virus cluster blamed on delta variant grows

Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yc6Dg_0admkMgy00

SYDNEY — (AP) — Sydney was going through one the “scariest” times of the pandemic as a cluster of the highly contagious delta variant infects more people, an Australian state leader said on Thursday.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said she tested negative for the coronavirus after her Agriculture Minister Adam Marshall tested positive Thursday. Health Minister Brad Hazzard is self-isolating as a close contact of a suspected COVID-19 case in Parliament House.

Sydney tightened pandemic restrictions on Wednesday, but Berejiklian said Australia’s largest city did not yet need to lock down further.

“Since the pandemic has started, this is perhaps the scariest period that New South Wales is going through,” Berejiklian told reporters.

“It is a very contagious variant but at the same time we are at this stage comfortable that the settings that are in place are the appropriate settings,” she added.

Authorities say the cluster spread from a Sydney airport limousine driver who tested positive last week. He was not vaccinated, reportedly did not wear a mask and is suspected to have been infected while transporting a foreign air crew. The cluster had grown to 36 cases by Thursday.

Police were considering charging the driver and his employer with a range of offenses, Police Force Deputy Commissioner Gary Worboys said.

Marshall tested positive after dining with three government colleagues on Monday at a Sydney restaurant after an infected diner.

All four lawmakers had been attending Parliament as recently as Tuesday.

Several government ministers, lawmakers and staff were told to get tested and isolate until July 6 after a positive case attended a political party dinner in Sydney on Tuesday. Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce also attended the dinner, but was allowed to attend Parliament in the national capital Canberra on Thursday after taking medical advice.

Australian states have closed their borders to travelers either from parts of Sydney or from anywhere in New South Wales. And New Zealand has stopped quarantine-free travel from New South Wales for at least three days.

Victoria state said it would continue to ease pandemic restrictions in its capital Melbourne following a fourth lockdown despite a Melbourne resident testing positive after returning from Sydney on Sunday.

Australia has been relatively successful in containing coronavirus clusters, although the delta variant first detected in India is proving more challenging.

The pandemic has claimed 910 deaths in Australia, which has a population of 26 million. The only COVID-19 death since October was an 80-year-old man who became infected overseas and was diagnosed in hotel quarantine.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
37K+
Followers
50K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Marshall
Person
Gladys Berejiklian
Person
Brad Hazzard
Person
Barnaby Joyce
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New South Wales#Delta#Ap#Australian#Agriculture#Parliament House#Police Force#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Place
Sydney
Country
India
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These Serious Symptoms Are Signs of the India Variant

Throughout the pandemic, COVID has most often presented with the same handful of symptoms, such as a cough, fever, headache, and body aches—as well as a few odd outliers like COVID toes and rashes. Now, the new variant driving the second wave of infections in India, which has also made its way to the U.S., is causing some new serious symptoms that you need to know about.
Public Healthhealthday.com

Is the ‘Delta Plus’ COVID-19 Variant a New Concern?

FRIDAY, June 25, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- India, already hit hard by the Delta variant of COVID-19, has labeled a closely related new variant -- dubbed "Delta Plus" -- as a "variant of concern." But some epidemiologists in India and abroad say there is not enough data yet to warrant broader cautions about the variant, CBS News reported.
Posted by
The Hill

Chinese doctors say Delta variant's symptoms different, more dangerous

Doctors in China say symptoms of the Delta COVID-19 variant, which was first detected in India, are different and more dangerous than the original version of the coronavirus as the strain continues to spread across the globe. Chinese doctors, according to The New York Times, have found that patients infected...
Public HealthCosmopolitan

Delta variant of COVID: The two symptoms closely linked to it

The Delta variant of COVID - also known as the Indian variant, as it was first detected in India - has really messed things up for us here in the UK. After sailing through the first three stages of the four-stage roadmap out of lockdown, we've hit a large stumbling block ahead of what should have been 'freedom day' - the removal of all social distancing measures - on 21 June. And it's all thanks to rising cases of the Delta variant, a more transmissable variant of the virus which began spreading fast in the north west of England and has now taken grip country-wide.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Infected flight attendant caught coronavirus in hotel quarantine before wandering around the Brisbane CBD - as Queensland records zero new cases

Queensland has recorded no new locally-acquired cases a day after a flight attended tested positive to coronavirus following her release from hotel quarantine. Five overseas-acquired cases were recorded in hotel quarantine on Monday, taking the state's tally of current active cases to 32. Health officials provided new details of how...
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

Sydney residents banned from leaving city as coronavirus cluster grows

Sydneysiders were largely banned from leaving the city Wednesday as Australian authorities rushed to stop a growing outbreak of the highly contagious Delta Covid-19 variant from spreading to other regions. The virus has repeatedly escaped Australian hotels used to quarantine returning travellers, and health experts say the outbreaks will continue until large numbers of Australians are vaccinated.
Public HealthCBS News

Coronavirus variant spreading rapidly among unvaccinated

Health officials are warning a rapidly spreading COVID-19 variant is causing a spike in cases among young people and in communities of color. Last month, the Delta variant, which was first detected in India, accounted for just over 2% of cases in the U.S., and now that number is up to 20%. Dr. Jerry Abraham, vaccine director of Kedren Community Health Center in Los Angeles, joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss the spike in cases.
AustraliaPosted by
Daily Mail

Where is your heart, Anna? Devastated son breaks down in tears over being unable to enter Queensland to see his dying dad - as she costs her state millions by shutting border to Sydney AGAIN

A devastated son has broken down in tears after being refused entry to Queensland to see his dying father, just moments before the state once again slammed its border shut to millions of Sydneysiders. Mark Kilian unleashed on Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on Wednesday for her lack of compassion. Mr Kilian...
POTUSAOL Corp

6 warning signs that the Delta variant is coming for unvaccinated Americans

How many unvaccinated Americans are willing to die easily preventable deaths from COVID-19 each day?. As the hyper-contagious and potentially more severe Delta variant becomes dominant here in the coming weeks, the 140 million eligible U.S. residents who haven’t been fully vaccinated yet might want to start asking themselves that question.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

How hundreds are in isolation after infected hairdresser at Joh Bailey's salon worked and travelled between his home and Sydney's west for THREE DAYS while positive

Hundreds of customers at a hairdressing salon frequented by Sydney's high society have been thrown into isolation by an infected employee. Joh Bailey's in Double Bay, in the city's eastern suburbs, could spread the virus across Sydney, after a hairdresser worked for three days on June 17 to 19 while infectious - putting hundreds of people at risk.