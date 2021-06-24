Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

Photographers' guild to host Big Photo Show

By LINDSEY ADKISON ladkison@thebrunswicknews.com
Posted by 
The Brunswick News
The Brunswick News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P3Nvs_0admkLoF00

In the 1980s, Donna Ratliff joined her high school’s yearbook staff. While she enjoyed capturing the people and places of the time, Ratliff also developed a love of photography. It also turned out to be a skill which would serve her well later in life.

“I got to develop yearbook pictures in a dark room, but my passion really grew once my oldest son reached high school. My son was in the marching band, and I was fortunate to be able to chaperone,” she said.

Ratliff found a lot of joy in photographing the students doing what they loved. And she also knew that many parents, who couldn’t attend, would be thrilled to see the images.

“I still do it today as my second son is now in the band as well,” she said.

That was the beginning of a new passion for Ratliff. She continued to hone her photography skills and eventually became a member of the Coastal Photographers’ Guild. The longtime arts organization holds meetings at Glynn Visual Arts on St. Simons Island, where it hosts monthly speakers and assigns “homework” to help members improve.

The guild also organizes an annual show to spotlight the members’ hard work. It’s called the Big Photo Show. In its 13th year, the production features the works of its members in a number of categories from people to landscapes. It also offers a People’s Choice Award, which has been renamed the Duke Smith People’s Choice Award after the passing of the longtime member and celebrated photographer.

This year, the show will include two offshoots — the Big Show Too! and the Best of the Best.

The primary photo show allows photographers to enter in one of two divisions: Aspiring and Experienced.

Since this is her first show, Ratliff will join contestants in the former.

“I am entering three photos. I plan on entering one photo in each of the people, landscape and open categories,” she said.

While exhibiting work for all to see may be a bit daunting, Ratliff says her fellow guild members have offered overwhelming support.

“I chose to enter the contest for the experience and to boost my confidence as a photographer,” she said. “I have photos that I am personally proud of but photography is very subjective so I want to see what others have to say. I am looking forward to hearing feedback from the judges.”

While there will be plenty of newbies, there will also be a lot of seasoned photographers.

Bob Kelterborn is one of these.

This year, he will share three photographs dedicated to his personal take on 2020.

“The pictures were taken during my trips returning via backroads from Atlanta. Two were trips coming back from family funerals in January and December,” he said.

“It was a tough year for many people so I hope it resonates with the attendees.”

Since the show couldn’t be held last year, Kelterborn is especially looking forward to its return. He says the show is always impressive with some truly jaw-dropping pieces. He is also looking forward to honoring his friend, Duke Smith, in such a fitting way.

“Duke was an excellent photographer and longtime key member of the guild and friend to all, who passed way in 2020," he said. "The perfect tribute to Duke for the many times he won People’s Choice.”

Like Kelterborn, Steve Kendall is another photographer that’s been in the show a time or two. In fact, Kendall has brought home the Best in Show honor three times.

“I’m very lucky to be recognized for the pictures that I’ve entered. I’ve always said that the judges have a tough choice because there are so many good images, and you feel fortunate when they recognize one of yours,” he said.

This year’s competition will certainly be a tough one. Kendall says that, in pre-COVID days, members travel all over the world to capture people and places. And there’s sure to be a large assortment of photographs capable of wowing the crowd.

“There are some photographers who have some speculator images from all over the world,” Kendall said.

“There are members who’ve traveled to Africa, South America and all sorts of other places, so it’s a really good display.”

And while this year’s show is set, Kendall is the first to encourage those interested in photography to join the guild and possibly enter next year.

“All of us have to start somewhere … from the beginning. The guild is great because there are other people just like you who are interested in photography,” he said.

“We are doing more field trips and the guild has done a great job bringing in great speakers. We’ve had some from all over since we met virtually last year. You’re able to talk to other members who may be more experienced who are always willing to help you.”

The Brunswick News

The Brunswick News

Brunswick, GA
1K+
Followers
157
Post
276K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Brunswick News

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Big Show#The Guild#Glynn Visual Arts#A People S Choice Award#People S Choice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Photography
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Talk Show
Related
Norfolk, NENorfolk Daily News

Photographer's photos challenge assumptions

Photographer Randy Bacon will appear at the Norfolk Arts Center on Thursday, July 15 to discuss his exhibit, “The Road I Call Home.”. Bacon’s exhibit reception was originally scheduled for early June but had to be moved due to a family emergency. Though Bacon’s appearance is delayed, his exhibit has not. His collection is currently on display in both the atrium and gallery through Thursday, August 26. The exhibit was possible due to donations provided from the Norfolk Area Big Give.
Photographycumnockchronicle.com

Sorn artist seeks budding Ayrshire photographers for summer show

A Sorn artist is seeking inspiration from budding Ayrshire photographers as part of her new summer show. Elaine Johnston is seeking photographers who have captured some of the wildlife in the area to be a part of her latest show entitled ‘Ayrshire to Africa’ which will showcase a vast amount of works depicting both exotic and Scottish animals alike.
Berrien Springs, MImoodyonthemarket.com

Box Factory Invites Photographers to Enter “ReShoot” Photo Show for All Ages

Anyone who has ever worked to get the perfect shot while exploring the world through their camera lens will tell you that the most important attribute you can bring to the experience is patience. True professionals who know what they’re doing have been known to wait extreme amounts of time to capture perfection in the realm of wildlife, weather conditions and many other situations.
Saranac Lake, NYAdirondack Daily Enterprise

Photo show to open at BluSeed

SARANAC LAKE — “The Spirit of the Adirondacks: People, Places and Things” will be on display at BluSeed Studios from June 26 to July 25. A reception to celebrate all the ways that photographers have interpreted this theme will be held on Saturday, June 26 from 3 to 6 p.m.
Graham, TXGraham Leader

Graham Art Guild hosting Lake Country Art Show in July

The Graham Art Guild Lake Country Art Show is making its way to the Old Post Office Museum and Art Center next month and welcomes art from guilds and clubs to display their works from a variety of mediums. Cindy Parker, vice president of the Lake Country Art Show, said...
Camden, MESun-Journal

Library to host class on organizing, preserving photos

CAMDEN — Photo preservation specialist Cheryl Freye of Winthrop is to present a free, educational Zoom class about saving, organizing, and sharing photographs at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 22. Freye’s class, hosted by Camden Public Library, is ideal for anyone feeling overwhelmed by multitudes of photographs and videos accumulated in...
Toledo, OH13abc.com

Local photographer launches Pride Month photo series called “Proud to Be Me”

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local photographer is using her time and talent to help spread pride among the LGBTQ+ community. Tylar Thomas owns TCTPhotography. Throughout the entire month of June, she will be offering discounted photo sessions as part of her project called “Proud to Be Me.” The series will feature different people that identify as part of the LGBTQ+ community. 10% of all proceeds made during these photo sessions will go back to The Trevor Project, a national organization that aims to help LGBTQ+ in times of crisis. “We really just try to find a way to help others be proud of who they are, because I grew up not being really proud of myself,” explained Thomas. “So it was tough, and I knew I wanted to help others, in the best way I can.”
Owensboro, KYPosted by
The Owensboro Times

Owensboro Art Guild hosting annual Plein Air event Saturday

The Owensboro Art Guild is holding its second annual Plein Air Art event in conjunction with the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden Dazzling Daylilies Festival on Saturday. Artists interested in participating can contact the Owensboro Art Guild by calling Joni Heep at 270-925-4689 or by email at owensboroartguild@gmail.com. The weeklong Festival...
PhotographyBBC

Withernsea Lighthouse to host daily pebble photo exhibition

A poet who has taken hundreds of photos of pebbles found on a beach is hosting an exhibition showing some of his favourites. Dean Wilson, from Hull, has been cataloguing his intriguing finds from Withernsea beach for almost two years. His "pebble of the day" series has seen him gain...
Photographymentalitch.com

Dan Doyle Pleasantville Photographer Shares 8 Photo Trends of 2021

There is no doubt the photography landscape has evolved over 2020 and 2021 to reflect the new normal we are living in. Dan Doyle Pleasantville photographer believes the latest trends are more than a passing fad, in some cases. Adobe explains the latest trends can be difficult to post because they weave their way into the fabric of our lives. Marketing materials and social media platforms reflect the changing times and trends of photographers without making them obvious to us.
Photographypetbusiness

Protect Plus Air Hosts Pet Photo Contest

Protect Plus Air is holding its 2021 Best Friends Pet Photo Contest, which aims to find the top pet in the U.S., as voted on by the public. The grand prize winner will receive a custom portrait of their pet, as well as other prizes provided by ARM & HAMMER, Petmate and Fetch for Pets.
Visual Artfernandinaobserver.com

Plantation Artists’ Guild July “Corner Show” features Jeanne Tennyson

Plantation Artists’ Guild & Gallery (PAGG) is pleased to announce that Jeanne Tennyson will be the “Corner Show” artist for the month of July. Jeanne uses acrylics and watercolors and prefers to interpret a subject matter in an abstract way. She uses brushes and palette knives to create her work. Her art can be viewed at PAGG plus her Etsy page at www.etsy.com/shop/JeannesArtShop PAGG is Located at 94 Amelia Village Circle in the Omni Shops. Hours: Mondays 11-5, Tuesday 9-1, Wednesday through Saturday 11-5, Sundays 1-5. Visit paggart.com or call (904) 432-1750 for more information.
Bigfork, MTDaily Inter Lake

Piecemakers’ Guild hosts annual quilt show

The Bigfork Piecemakers’ Quilt Guild hosts its annual quilt show June 25 and 26 at Bigfork Elementary School, 600 Commerce St. in Bigfork. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 pm. Friday, June 25, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 26. Admission is free. Quilts will be on display,...
Beauty & FashionElle

Megan Fox Wears See-Through Net Top And Open Blazer For Day Out

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have turned up the heat so much in their romance that the actor is seemingly having to shed layers of clothing to keep cool. Over the weekend, Fox stepped out after a photo shoot in Los Angeles in a see-through net top, grey jeans, a pair of Alexandre Birman bejewelled heels and a black blazer. The mother-of-two wore her dark hair down and sported a slick of black eyeliner and white nails.
Beauty & FashionETOnline.com

Lil Nas X Rocks the 2021 BET Awards Red Carpet in 2 Different Outfits: See the Looks!

Lil Nas X is making not one fashion statement on the 2021 BET Awards red carpet, but two. The 22-year-old musician first arrived at Sunday night's main event in a majestic, billowing gown that would put Bridgerton's Queen Charlotte to shame. The gown features a plunging neckline, a corset-like bodice and a matching jacket that is just as gloriously over-the-top as we've come to expect from the rapper.
MusicVulture

Blackalicious Rapper Gift of Gab Dead at 50

Bay Area rapper Gift of Gab, half of Blackalicious and the performer behind the duo’s iconic tongue- twisting track “Alphabet Aerobics,” has passed away at the age of 50. Born Timothy Jerome Parker, the longtime collaborator of DJ Chief Xcel was reportedly diagnosed with kidney failure in 2014 and received a kidney transplant in January 2020, at the close of Blackalicious’s most recent tour, according to Rolling Stone. “Tim peacefully departed this earth to be with our ancestors on Friday, June 18, 2021,” the Quannum Projects collective, of which Parker was a member, said in a statement on Friday. “He is survived by two brothers, one sister, many nieces and nephews, countless friends, and fans across the globe. We ask that the family’s privacy is respected as we mourn the tremendous loss of our dear brother.”
CharitiesPhoenixville News

Megan Thee Stallion donates $8,155 towards fan's funeral

Megan Thee Stallion paid $8,155 towards a fan's funeral. The Grammy-winner offered to help with the $16,000 needed for the send-off after a friend of the fan reached out on Twitter to tell the star one of her Hotties - the name of her fanbase - had sadly passed away unexpectedly.