Photographers' guild to host Big Photo Show

In the 1980s, Donna Ratliff joined her high school’s yearbook staff. While she enjoyed capturing the people and places of the time, Ratliff also developed a love of photography. It also turned out to be a skill which would serve her well later in life.

“I got to develop yearbook pictures in a dark room, but my passion really grew once my oldest son reached high school. My son was in the marching band, and I was fortunate to be able to chaperone,” she said.

Ratliff found a lot of joy in photographing the students doing what they loved. And she also knew that many parents, who couldn’t attend, would be thrilled to see the images.

“I still do it today as my second son is now in the band as well,” she said.

That was the beginning of a new passion for Ratliff. She continued to hone her photography skills and eventually became a member of the Coastal Photographers’ Guild. The longtime arts organization holds meetings at Glynn Visual Arts on St. Simons Island, where it hosts monthly speakers and assigns “homework” to help members improve.

The guild also organizes an annual show to spotlight the members’ hard work. It’s called the Big Photo Show. In its 13th year, the production features the works of its members in a number of categories from people to landscapes. It also offers a People’s Choice Award, which has been renamed the Duke Smith People’s Choice Award after the passing of the longtime member and celebrated photographer.

This year, the show will include two offshoots — the Big Show Too! and the Best of the Best.

The primary photo show allows photographers to enter in one of two divisions: Aspiring and Experienced.

Since this is her first show, Ratliff will join contestants in the former.

“I am entering three photos. I plan on entering one photo in each of the people, landscape and open categories,” she said.

While exhibiting work for all to see may be a bit daunting, Ratliff says her fellow guild members have offered overwhelming support.

“I chose to enter the contest for the experience and to boost my confidence as a photographer,” she said. “I have photos that I am personally proud of but photography is very subjective so I want to see what others have to say. I am looking forward to hearing feedback from the judges.”

While there will be plenty of newbies, there will also be a lot of seasoned photographers.

Bob Kelterborn is one of these.

This year, he will share three photographs dedicated to his personal take on 2020.

“The pictures were taken during my trips returning via backroads from Atlanta. Two were trips coming back from family funerals in January and December,” he said.

“It was a tough year for many people so I hope it resonates with the attendees.”

Since the show couldn’t be held last year, Kelterborn is especially looking forward to its return. He says the show is always impressive with some truly jaw-dropping pieces. He is also looking forward to honoring his friend, Duke Smith, in such a fitting way.

“Duke was an excellent photographer and longtime key member of the guild and friend to all, who passed way in 2020," he said. "The perfect tribute to Duke for the many times he won People’s Choice.”

Like Kelterborn, Steve Kendall is another photographer that’s been in the show a time or two. In fact, Kendall has brought home the Best in Show honor three times.

“I’m very lucky to be recognized for the pictures that I’ve entered. I’ve always said that the judges have a tough choice because there are so many good images, and you feel fortunate when they recognize one of yours,” he said.

This year’s competition will certainly be a tough one. Kendall says that, in pre-COVID days, members travel all over the world to capture people and places. And there’s sure to be a large assortment of photographs capable of wowing the crowd.

“There are some photographers who have some speculator images from all over the world,” Kendall said.

“There are members who’ve traveled to Africa, South America and all sorts of other places, so it’s a really good display.”

And while this year’s show is set, Kendall is the first to encourage those interested in photography to join the guild and possibly enter next year.

“All of us have to start somewhere … from the beginning. The guild is great because there are other people just like you who are interested in photography,” he said.

“We are doing more field trips and the guild has done a great job bringing in great speakers. We’ve had some from all over since we met virtually last year. You’re able to talk to other members who may be more experienced who are always willing to help you.”