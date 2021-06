Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors Air Force Veteran and Purple Heart recipient, Angela Morales-Biggs. This Mom of 3 was a combat medic for 21-years and was injured on deployment in Afghanistan. She survived a severe explosion which resulted in a traumatic brain injury and PTSD. Just the other day, thanks to the organization “Building Homes for Heroes.” , Angela received the keys to a mortgage free home. In an effort to give back, Angela is studying to become a therapist to help others with PTSD. Congratulations on your new home Angela and THANK YOU for your service.