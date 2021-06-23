How Quickly Does Meningitis Progress?

Meningitis is an infection of the meninges or coverings of the brain. This serious illness can progress very quickly and have lifelong consequences. So, it is important to get medical attention as soon as possible. The most frequent cause of meningitis is a viral or bacterial infection. Rarely, a fungus can cause it. Knowing the cause of meningitis is important because viral meningitis is usually less severe and generally people get better without any treatment. However, bacterial meningitis can be profoundly serious and needs to be treated with the right antibiotics. Bacterial meningitis can have some serious side effects. Symptoms can happen very fast, even within a few hours, or they can gradually develop in a day or two.