My gut feeling is that Marcus Smart is a keeper. Instead of Fourier, who diminishes the defense and blocks the development of Langford and Nesmith, shouldn't the Celtics be looking for another point guard with similar skills to Smart. Smart and Brogdon or Lonzo would give the Celtics an all around defensive minded and unselfish ball handler. Smart or Brogdon/Lonzo as the 6th man prevents a ball handling and defensive drop off in the second unit. I am not the only person thinking like this: