Happe Pleased with Strong 3rd Quarter Winnebago Industries Results

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19, RTT News reports. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year.