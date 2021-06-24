Happe Pleased with Strong 3rd Quarter Winnebago Industries Results
Winnebago Industries reports another quarter of strong revenue despite supply chain disruptions. The Forest City-based outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer reports Fiscal Year 2021 third quarter net income at $71.3 million. That compares to a net loss of $12.4 million in the prior year fiscal quarter that was impacted by the start of the pandemic, and net income of $69.1 million in the Fiscal 2021 second quarter. Winnebago C-E-O Michael Happe says the pandemic pushed more people to explore new ways to enjoy the outdoors.kiow.com