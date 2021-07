Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. In recent years, private labels have emerged as the rising stars of retail and e-commerce. Private labels, or in-house brands, typically offer shoppers value for money, while earning higher margins—around twice as much as external brands—for retailers and e-commerce players. Private labels have the potential to develop into self-sustaining brands with a loyal consumer base and grow beyond the captive platform.