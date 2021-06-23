Cancel
NN Group NV ADR (NNGRY)

investing.com
 8 days ago

NN (NNBR) appointed Mike Felcheras SVP and CFO, effective July 1, replacingTom DeByle, who will be retiring from his current role but will remain with the company until June 30... NN (NNBR): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.05 beats by $0.03; GAAP EPS of -$0.46 misses by $0.36.Revenue of $126.8M (+9.1%...

www.investing.com
#Group N#Nn Group#Insurance Industry#Nn Group Nv Adr#Nngry#Nnbr#Cfo#Ageagle Aerial Systems#Netherlands Life#Japan Life#Asset Management#Topholding N V
Related
Marketsinvesting.com

Lend Lease Group (LLC)

* Wounded Crown attracts third proposal from potential suitors* Star touts synergies, sale and leaseback to woo shareholders* Blackstone (NYSE:BX) ups all-cash indicative bid... ByReuters-09 May 2021. May 10 (Reuters) - LendLease Group LLC.AX :* APPOINTMENT OF STEVE MCCANN AS CEO OF CROWN* TONY LOMBARDO HAD BEEN APPOINTED AS STEVE...
Constructioninvesting.com

Brickability Group Plc (BRCK)

Brickability in strong position as booming demand puts squeeze on brick supplies. Brickability PLC (LON:BRCK) can use its strong position to ride out on the current squeeze on raw materials, chairman John Richards told a Proactive /Cenkos online forum today. “We... Cenkos Growth & Innovation Forum 8 June 2021 |...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Cass Information Systems worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksinvesting.com

MetLife Gains As NN Group Interested In Insurer’s Europe Business

Investing.com – MetLife (NYSE: MET ) rose more than 1.5% during Monday’s trading after Netherlands-based NN (NASDAQ: NNBR ) Group offered to buy some of the insurer's European businesses. “NN Group has made an offer to acquire part of MetLife’s businesses in Europe. In line with our strategy, this is...
Businessinvesting.com

Seafarms Group Ltd (SFG)

March 25 (Reuters) - Seafarms Group Ltd SFG.AX :* SIGNS MOU WITH CANSTRUCT PTY LTD TO BE MANAGING CONTRACTOR FOR STAGE 1A OF PROJECT SEA DRAGON* UNDER MOU, CANSTRUCT TO BE... July 23 (Reuters) - Seafarms Group Ltd SFG.AX :* TO SEEK TO ARRANGE PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION DEBT COMPONENT FOR DEVELOPMENT OF PROJECT SEA DRAGON* APPOINTED ARRANGER FOR UP TO $150...
Marketsinvesting.com

First Property Group (FSTP)

First Property Group falls sharply after perfect storm pushes it into hefty losses. First Property Group PLC (LON:FPO) has seen its shares subside after a "perfect storm" sent it plunging into the red. The property fund manager made a pretax loss of £5.09mln in... VIDEO: Lifetime Isas can be a...
Economyinvesting.com

Dufry AG ADR (DUFRY)

By Geoffrey Smith Investing.com -- China’s markets pause for breath as the U.S. steps up sanctions against its officials, but new economic data point to an ongoing recovery. The... Dufry AG Basel Namen ADR (OTCPK:DUFRY): Q3 EPS of CHF2.03Revenue of CHF2.39B (+8.1% Y/Y)Press ReleaseNow read: Dr. Reddy's reports Q2 resultsOriginal...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Forestar Group, Inc. formerly known as Forestar Real Estate Group Inc. operates in two business segments: real estate and natural resources. The real estate segment owns directly or through ventures real estate. The natural resources segment manages acres of oil and gas mineral interests. In addition, the company also sells wood fiber from its land primarily located in Georgia, and leases land for recreational uses. “
MarketsLife Style Extra

Share Price Information for Tissue Regenix Group (TRX)

("Tissue Regenix" or "the Group") Tissue Regenix (AIM: TRX), the regenerative medical devices company, announces that on 18 June 2021, Brian Phillips, Non-executive director, acquired 3,436,085 Ordinary Shares in the Group at a price of 0.6 pence per share for a total consideration of £20,616.51. As a result, Brian Phillips'...
Real Estateinvesting.com

Vonovia SE ADR (VONOY)

BERLIN (Reuters) – Real estate groups Vonovia and Deutsche Wohnen want to offer to sell the Berlin senate around 20,000 apartments in the German capital as part of their planned... Vonovia and Deutsche Wohnen combine to create a giant landlord. Industry. Real Estate Management & Development. Sector. Real Estate. Employees.
Businessinvesting.com

Adyen NV (ADYEY)

We Are Now Licensed To Operate In The US – Adyen Tells Its Merchants. The Office of the Controller of Currency (OCC) has approved Amsterdam-headquartered Adyen to set up a banking branch in California. With the license, Adyen will be able to expand... Adyen offers Afterpay's 'Buy Now, Pay Later'...
Industryinvesting.com

Subsea 7 SA ADR (SUBCY)

Royston’s Onboard With New Engine Overhaul Work As OSV Sails. Marine engineering and propulsion specialist Royston has completed the overhaul of diesel engines onboard one of Europe’s largest dive support vessels as it sailed between ports.... Subsea 7 (SUBCY): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.01 beats by $0.02.Revenue of $996M (+32.6%...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mporium Group (LON:MPM) Trading Down 82.6%

Mporium Group PLC (LON:MPM)’s share price dropped 82.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.48 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Approximately 1,958,341 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 4,520,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.88 ($0.04).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Shares Up 3.4%

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG) shot up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.11 and last traded at C$2.11. 103,905 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 62,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.04.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Investec Upgrades Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) to “Buy”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LYG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.75.
Businessinvesting.com

Swift Networks Group Ltd (SW1)

April 23 (Reuters) - Swift Media Ltd SW1.AX :* SIGNS NEW AGREEMENTS WORTH $2.5 MILLION* SECURES 3 NEW TECHNOLOGY, ENTERTAINMENT & SUPPORT AGREEMENTS, 2 CONTRACT EXTENSIONS. April 7 (Reuters) - Swift Media Ltd SW1.AX :* PIPPA LEARY CEO, APPOINTED AS MANAGING DIRECTOR* BRIAN MANGANO, APPOINTED NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER. March...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Buys 94,388 Shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,084,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 94,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.16% of NN worth $21,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

QS Investors LLC Reduces Position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

QS Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 60.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 106,105 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Euronav were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.