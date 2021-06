Dear Heloise: My issue is not the fundraising itself, but the way it’s done. On street corners, children or adults hold up cardboard signs with writing to catch the attention of passing drivers and those stopped at red lights. Those fundraising people should realize they are distracting people from their duty to be attentive drivers. To help those drivers, the letters on those signs should be larger and they should keep the sign in one position, not wave it around. A moving sign is very difficult to read. Hopefully those fundraising events at an intersection won’t cause an avoidable accident. — FV, San Antonio, Texas.