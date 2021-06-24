Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Dear Annie: A father’s lasting legacy

Temple Daily Telegram
 4 days ago

Dear Annie: Your solicitation for a Father’s Day story made me contemplate my life. I have been very blessed. My biological father is still with us at 89. He was an example of volunteerism and strength. He was always involved at church and in Boy Scouts. Unfortunately, he was an...

www.tdtnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Distractify

Derek Chauvin Learned a Dark Family Secret in the Midst of His Parents' Divorce

Being related to someone who is convicted of a largely publicized crime is an unenviable position to be in. No matter what you do or accomplish, that fact of life will almost always follow you. While the despair of that particular phenomenon doesn't hold a candle to what the victims of that crime endured, it's still undeniably a difficult circumstance. Something that Derek Chauvin's parents are probably going through right now.
RelationshipsPosted by
NJ.com

Dear Annie: Sharing as an access to happiness and connection

Dear Annie: Lately, I find myself thinking a lot about old roommates, friends and co-workers. I’m talking about people from over 30 years ago, whom I haven’t spoken to in decades. I think I would like to tell them how they have impacted my life in positive ways. Should I reach out to them or would that just be self-serving and weird? I mean, if I were to reach out, I’m not sure what the follow-up would be: “Nice catching up with you, goodbye forever”?
Hair CareTemple Daily Telegram

Dear Annie: No-shows hurt salons

Dear Annie: My daughter is the co-owner of a salon in Florida. All the folks there work extremely hard trying to make a living. Here is the problem: Let’s say “Karen” books a hair color treatment that requires three hours to complete on a Thursday. That time frame is now blocked off on the schedule. On Wednesday, Karen is contacted to verify she will be in to receive her color treatment, and she verifies. As the time approaches Karen’s appointment, several folks walk into the salon to request a service but are denied because the time has been allotted to Karen.
Relationship AdviceTemple Daily Telegram

Dear Annie: To tell or not

Dear Annie: My former spouse, “Ted,” was extremely abusive — not physically but emotionally, psychologically and financially. He is good at it, and his victims are like a frog in a hot pot. Ted breaks you down so gradually, slowly grooming you to question your perceptions of everything. I’ve noticed...
Family Relationshipsthebftonline.com

Four financial legacies fathers can pass on…As we celebrate Father’s Day

This year’s Father’s Day is on Sunday, June 20, 2021, a few days away. Father’s Day is a day when the world celebrates the efforts of fathers all over the world. The “noise” around Father’s Day has been gaining momentum in recent times and this is good and commendable. Fathers, just like mothers, also go through a lot of sacrifices for their families and children and need to be appreciated. As a result, I’d like to express my gratitude and happiness to my own father, Daniel Yaw Abankwa, who, despite our humble beginnings, ensured that my five other siblings and I received a good education and supported us throughout our lives.On behalf of the Abankwa family, we say a big thank you and Ayekoo Dad.
Colorado Springs, COdiocs.org

Weekly Respect Life Masses continue Father Bill’s legacy

Father Bill Carmody is the Diocese of Colorado Springs’ own pro-life legend. From his appointment as Director of the Respect Life office shortly after his ordination in 1990 until his death in 2016, Father Bill was God’s megaphone for the protection of life in our diocese, in Colorado, and in the nation.
Family RelationshipsTemple Daily Telegram

Dear Annie: Lessons from Dad

A few weeks ago, I asked you to share the most valuable trait that a dad (or dad figure) instilled in you. Hundreds of you were thrilled to write in about that prompt. Below is just a small sampling. Happy Father’s Day. Dear Annie: The most valuable trait my dad...
Celebrationsarcamax.com

Annie's Mailbox: Happy Father's Day

Dear Readers: Happy Father's Day to all of the men in our reading audience who have had the pleasures and responsibilities of raising children. Studies have shown that fathers also are tremendously important to a child's emotional, academic and moral development. Children who maintain close relationships with loving fathers do better in school and are more likely to stay off drugs. And you don't have to be a biological father. You can be a stepfather, grandfather and anyone who is a father figure for a child who needs him. Having a caring father is one of life's great joys. Please call yours today to say you are thinking of him.
CelebrationsNorman Transcript

Father’s Day advice from dear old dad

Editor’s note: This column was first published on Father’s Day in 2017. The Father’s Day advertising blitz usually begins about Memorial Day. It’s tough to ignore when you’re buying other cards and the rows of Father’s Day notes are all around you. It’s been more than 20 years since my...
New York City, NYPosted by
Amomama

Mother Tries to Seduce Her Daughter's Boyfriend, Karma Punishes Her Strongly – Subscriber Story

The adult woman really liked her daughter's boyfriend and she decided to seduce him. Almost immediately, karma reached her. When Ryan met Chloe, he was instantly attracted to her independence and dedication to becoming successful in her career. After a year of dating, the couple moved into a high-rise condominium unit in New York and motivated each other to be the best.
Family Relationshipslionheartv.net

A father’s dream: Legacy of giving life and hope to communities

It is every father’s dream to provide for their family. It’s a simple yet profound aspiration that takes more than just hard work, discipline, and determination. Though this work seems endless and even more challenging, fathers wouldn’t have it any other way as they embrace this life-long mission. Felix Garcia,...
Advocacygivesendgo.com

Annie’s Healing Journey

I am trying to help a very dear friend of mine, Annie. She is like a sister to me and is in great need of immediate surgery. She is a single mom to 4-year old twins, an Army Veteran and has been in our Plexus Community for almost 4 years. Her parents are deceased and most of her other family members are gone, so she has very minimal help and support. I believe in the power of prayer, coming together and know how truly blessed we are to have such an amazing community of support for each other in any aspect of our lives!!
Mooresville, NCmooresvilletribune.com

A Servant's Heart: MFD chief carries on his father's legacy

On the night of Feb. 23, 1982, a young Curt Deaton was swept out of his bed and into his dad’s car. He, along with his sister, Heather, were all too used to this occurrence. After all, both of their parents served as volunteers on the Mooresville Rescue Squad. But...
Real EstateTemple Daily Telegram

Dear Annie: Buying housing from a bestie

Dear Annie: A year ago, my best friend, “Tia,” got her real estate license, and she has been working very hard to build her clientele. She has succeeded in selling two homes and being the buyer’s agent for three. My husband and I want to buy a home soon, and...
RelationshipsWeirton Daily Times

Unwanted heirlooms not on welcome list for this husband, wife

Dear Annie: My parents and my in-laws have a habit of cleaning out their houses by bringing their unwanted things to my house. When we first moved in together, my husband and I thought they were trying to help by giving us things so we wouldn’t need to buy them, but it’s been more than a decade, and it continues.