Dear Annie: A father’s lasting legacy

I am trying to help a very dear friend of mine, Annie. She is like a sister to me and is in great need of immediate surgery. She is a single mom to 4-year old twins, an Army Veteran and has been in our Plexus Community for almost 4 years. Her parents are deceased and most of her other family members are gone, so she has very minimal help and support. I believe in the power of prayer, coming together and know how truly blessed we are to have such an amazing community of support for each other in any aspect of our lives!!