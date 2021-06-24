Cancel
Can ET see us? Study finds many stars with prime Earth view

Times-Republican
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFeeling like you are being watched? It could be from a lot farther away than you think. Astronomers took a technique used to look for life on other planets and flipped it around — so instead of looking to see what’s out there, they tried to see what places could see us.

AstronomyPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Many Milky Way stars could host planets like Earth, shows study

Researchers have developed a new method for better understanding the relationship between a star’s chemical composition and planet formation. The researchers found that the majority of stars in their dataset are similar in composition to the sun, somewhat at odds with earlier work and implying that many stars in the Milky Way could host their own Earth-like planets.
ScienceThe Verge

Earth has been trapping heat at an alarming new rate, study finds

The amount of heat trapped by Earth’s land, ocean, and atmosphere doubled over the course of just 14 years, a new study shows. To figure out how much heat the earth was trapping, researchers looked at NASA satellite measurements that tracked how much of the Sun’s energy was entering Earth’s atmosphere and how much was being bounced back into space. They compared this with data from NOAA buoys that tracked ocean temperatures — which gives them an idea of how much heat is getting absorbed into the ocean.
Industrycoyotegulch.blog

Joint NASA, NOAA Study Finds Earth’s Energy Imbalance Has Doubled

Researchers have found that Earth’s energy imbalance approximately doubled during the 14-year period from 2005 to 2019. Earth’s climate is determined by a delicate balance between how much of the Sun’s radiative energy is absorbed in the atmosphere and at the surface and how much thermal infrared radiation Earth emits to space. A positive energy imbalance means the Earth system is gaining energy, causing the planet to heat up. The doubling of the energy imbalance is the topic of a recent study, the results of which were published June 15 in Geophysical Research Letters.
Astronomyhealththoroughfare.com

Earth’s Mantle Has an Oceanic Crust, New Study Finds

A new study offers a new perspective of Earth’s mantle, highlighting quite the discovery. Apparently, there are some “peanut chuncks” inside Earth’s middle layer right beneath East Asia. Researchers explained the whole process, and things are more complicated than previously believed. Here is what you need to know. How the...
AstronomyNature.com

Past, present and future stars that can see Earth as a transiting exoplanet

In the search for life in the cosmos, transiting exoplanets are currently our best targets. With thousands already detected, our search is entering a new era of discovery with upcoming large telescopes that will look for signs of ‘life’ in the atmospheres of transiting worlds. Previous work has explored the zone from which Earth would be visible while transiting the Sun1,2,3,4. However, these studies considered only the current position of stars, and did not include their changing vantage point over time. Here we report that 1,715 stars within 100 parsecs from the Sun are in the right position to have spotted life on a transiting Earth since early human civilization (about 5,000 years ago), with an additional 319 stars entering this special vantage point in the next 5,000 years. Among these stars are seven known exoplanet hosts, including Ross-128, which saw Earth transit the Sun in the past, and Teegarden’s Star and Trappist-1, which will start to see it in 29 and 1,642 years, respectively. We found that human-made radio waves have already swept over 75 of the closest stars on our list.
Aerospace & Defenseintelligent-aerospace.com

NASA-DLR study finds sustainable aviation fuel can reduce contrails

WASHINGTON - Cleaner-burning jet fuels made from sustainable sources can produce 50%-70% fewer ice crystal contrails at cruising altitude, reducing aviation's impact on the environment, according to research conducted by NASA and the German Aerospace Center (DLR). Ice crystal contrail formations can linger in the upper atmosphere for hours and...
AstronomyWrcbtv.com

These potentially habitable exoplanets can see Earth as it evolves

As human civilization began to flourish on Earth about 5,000 years ago, 1,715 star systems within 326 light-years of Earth could have seen our planet over that time. And over the next 5,000 years, 319 more star systems will be able to see Earth. If there are exoplanets orbiting these...
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Never-before-seen colossal comet on a trek toward the sun

A new visitor is swinging by the solar system: a never-before-observed comet that hails from the Oort Cloud. This alien object was just designated as a comet Wednesday (June 23), only a week after astronomers first observed it as a tiny, moving dot in archival images from the Dark Energy Camera at the Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile. The comet is now known as Comet C/2014 UN271, or Bernardinelli-Bernstein after its discoverers, University of Pennsylvania graduate student Pedro Bernardinelli and astronomer Gary Bernstein.
AstronomyScience Daily

Astronomers studying stellar pairs uncover evidence that there could be many more Earth-sized planets than previously thought

Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy (AURA) Some exoplanet searches could be missing nearly half of the Earth-sized planets around other stars. New findings from a team using the international Gemini Observatory and the WIYN 3.5-meter Telescope at Kitt Peak National Observatory suggest that Earth-sized worlds could be lurking undiscovered in binary star systems, hidden in the glare of their parent stars. As roughly half of all stars are in binary systems, this means that astronomers could be missing many Earth-sized worlds.
Astronomymagazinebuzz.com

Places in space where someone can see life on Earth

Is there life elsewhere in the universe? And if so, is there intelligent life that could detect us here on Earth?. – Where will we be space creatures? That was the question we asked ourselves, says Lisa Kaltenegger, director of the Carl Sagan Institute at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York.
AstronomyPhys.org

A massive protocluster of merging galaxies in the early universe

Submillimeter galaxies (SMGs) are a class of the most luminous, distant, and rapidly star-forming galaxies known and can shine brighter than a trillion Suns (about one hundred times more luminous in total than the Milky Way). They are generally hard to detect in the visible, however, because most of their ultraviloet and optical light is absorbed by dust which in turn is heated and radiates at submillimeter wavelengths—the reason they are called submillimeter galaxies. The power source for these galaxies is thought to be high rates of star formation, as much as one thousand stars per year (in the Milky Way, the rate is more like one star per year). SMGs typically date from the early universe; they are so distant that their light has been traveling for over ten billion years, more than 70% of the lifetime of the universe, from the epoch about three billion years after the big bang. Because it takes time for them to have evolved, astronomers think that even a billion years earlier they probably were actively making stars and influencing their environments, but very little is known about this phase of their evolution.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Dark Matter: Is It “Real Stuff” or Gravity Misunderstood?

For many years now, astronomers and physicists have been in a conflict. Is the mysterious dark matter that we observe deep in the Universe real, or is what we see the result of subtle deviations from the laws of gravity as we know them?. In 2016, Dutch physicist Erik Verlinde...
AstronomyPosted by
LiveScience

Why does outer space look black?

Look up at the night sky with your own eyes, or marvel at images of the universe online, and you'll see the same thing: the inky, abysmal blackness of space, punctuated by bright stars, planets or spacecraft. But why is it black? Why isn't space colorful, like the blue daytime sky on Earth?
AstronomyPhys.org

What if the black hole at the center of the Milky Way is actually a mass of dark matter?

A team of researchers at the International Center for Relativistic Astrophysics has found evidence that suggests Sagittarius A* is not a massive black hole but is instead a mass of dark matter. In their paper published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society: Letters, the group describes the evidence they found and how it has stood up to testing.
SciencePhys.org

Paleonursery offers rare, detailed glimpse at life 518 million years ago

All life on Earth 500 million years ago lived in the oceans, but scientists know little about how these animals and algae developed. A newly discovered fossil deposit near Kunming, China, may hold the keys to understanding how these organisms laid the foundations for life on land and at sea today, according to an international team of researchers.