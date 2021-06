The Weakest Link will return to the BBC this Autumn with Romesh Ranganathan as host. https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/15410919/the-weakest-link-romesh-ranganathan-anne-robinson/. I liked the show so I'm pleased to see it return, although I'd have gone with Kay Burley as the new host. I'm not sure how it will work with a comedian asking the questions rather than 'The Queen of Mean', Anne Robinson.