Las Vegas, NV

The Great Las Vegas Taco Festival set to return in November

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 4 days ago
The Great Las Vegas Taco Festival and 360 Car Show will return Nov. 5 through Nov. 7 at Craig Ranch Park located at 628 W. Craig Road.

The event will be filled with 25 of the valley’s best taco shops and taco trucks for the ultimate taco experience.

The event will also feature an array of entertainment for festival-goers.

The fun begins for families and all ages Friday night with a Día De Los Muertos celebration and costume contest.

This 3-day festival will feature Las Vegas’s largest 360 Car Show, Lucha Libre throwdown, Chihuahua beauty contest, local craft vendor, carnival rides, michelada bars, margarita bars, guacamole throwdown and of course the taco and pepper eating contest.

Visit projecttaco.com for more information.

