Strong storms: Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Steuben, Defiance, Paulding, Williams

By The Journal Gazette
Posted by 
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Strong thunderstorms are affecting parts of Allen County and eight other northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio counties tonight, the National Weather Service said.

At 6 p.m., an area of strong thunderstorms was located from near Fort Wayne to Huntington, moving northeast at 40 mph, the weather service said.

Dime-sized hail, locally heavy rainfall and winds up to 40 mph are possible with the storms, it said.

Locations in the path of the storms include Fort Wayne, New Haven, Auburn, Garrett, Butler, Huntertown, Waterloo, Hamilton, Woodburn, Monroeville, Defiance, Bryan, Montpelier, Hicksville, Paulding, Edgerton, Antwerp and Stryker.

This includes Interstate 469, Interstate 69 between mile markers 291 and 337, the Indiana Toll Road just west of the Ohio border and the Ohio Turnpike west of Bryan.

