Remember iPods? This one lives in your browser and plays Spotify

Thanks to mobile devices we take leisure with us everywhere and that includes the moments before going to sleep. Those minutes in which we are between the world of the living and the world of dreams and in the background we hear a song, or a podcast of a radio program that we have followed for decades. The problem? That practically nobody is able to disconnect that content just an instant before falling completely asleep. For this type of task there are timers, which come to be a kind of countdown that we mark based on the estimated time that we think we will need before the musical reproduction is finished. It does not matter if it is because we are going to sleep or because we are at work and in a few minutes a meeting begins for which we must be all ears. If your mobile does not have a timer, Spotify On other occasions we have told you how you should do to activate the timers that your smartphones come standard. In the case of the iPhone, it has been present for some time within the alarms app and on Android, as it depends on the manufacturer and the installation that has been done. Fortunately, however, many other popular applications have adopted this method to stop what we hear automatically. Spotify is one of them and we are going to tell you how to do it. Say first of all that the timer is applied to the content we are listening to, that is, a song or podcast, or a play queue, an album, a playlist, etc. This is a function that only appears when you have a specific theme playing and not in the menus of other elements that are part of the Swedish catalog. To tell Spotify to stop playing anything after a few minutes, we just have to go to the song we are listening to at that moment and touch the three horizontal points that appear on the top right. You will access the playback functions and at the bottom, next to that icon of a waning (or waxing) moon, the “Timer” option will appear. Now you only have to choose one of the alternatives, such as 5, 15, 30 and 45 minutes, one hour or until the end of the current topic that you have active. After that interval, your smartphone (or tablet) will stop ringing and you will be able to sleep without waking up without a battery.