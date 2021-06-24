Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Remember iPods? This one lives in your browser and plays Spotify

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
The Next Web
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe iPod changed the way we enjoyed our favorite tunes on the go when it launched in 2001. And while there were loads of other MP3 players on the market then, none came close to matching Apple’s incredibly intuitive wheel interface. If you missed your chance to try it, or simply miss your beloved iPod, fire this one up in your mobile browser.

thenextweb.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Browser#Ipod Classic#Ipods#Frontend#React#Ui#Villarete
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
iPod
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Apple Music
News Break
Electronics
Related
ComputersGhacks Technology News

Improve the audio muting capabilities of your browser with Smart Mute

Smart Mute is a browser extension for Google Chrome that extends the audio muting functionality of the browser. While designed for Chrome, it does install and work fine in other Chromium-based browsers such as Microsoft Edge. Chrome users have one default option when it comes to controlling audio in the...
Technologymusically.com

Spotify Greenroom goes live as a Clubhouse-style live audio app

Spotify acquired startup Betty Labs in March, attracted by its Clubhouse-style live audio app Locker Room, which was aimed at sports fans. The following month, CEO Daniel Ek announced that Locker Room would be rebranded and relaunched as Spotify Greenroom, focusing on music and culture as well as sport. That relaunch is happening today.
TechnologyPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Spotify Launches Clubhouse Competitor and Creator Fund for Live Interactive Audio

Spotify on Wednesday launched its Clubhouse competitor, the Spotify Greenroom, and opened up applications for a creator fund for live audio creators on the platform. The launch comes three months after Spotify acquired Betty Labs, the developer behind the social audio app Locker Room. The redesigned live audio feature, Greenroom, is available in over 135 markets on iOS and Android and will allow any Spotify user to host or participate in live rooms.
TechnologyPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Spotify launches Greenroom, a new live interactive audio space

Spotify has launched Greenroom which the company describes as a new live interactive audio offering, it is designed to lets creators and fans connect. The new Greenroom is built on Locker Room which Spotify acquired when it purchased Betty Labs earlier this year. At Spotify, we’re constantly iterating and innovating...
Cell Phonesapplevis.com

Spotify Greenroom: Talk live

Spotify Greenroom is a live audio experience where culture happens. On Spotify Greenroom you'll find conversations about the artists you love and your favorite athletes. Preview upcoming rooms and add them to your calendar so you don't miss out. Browse groups on any subject. From teams to music genres like...
Technologychromeunboxed.com

Another Zero-Day exploit: Time to update your Chrome browser

Just a week ago, Google rolled out an incremental update to the Chrome Desktop browser that contained a variety of crucial security updates. In that update, the Chrome developer team revealed that one of the vulnerabilities had been actively exploited in the wild. When this happens, it is referred to as a Zero-Day exploit as the software developers were unaware of the weakness prior to the attack. The latest update to the Chrome browser includes only 4 security patches but each of the four is marked “high” which means that they are critical updates. One of the patches does include a fix for a vulnerability that Google has confirmed has been exploited in the wild.
Beauty & Fashiongadgetsin.com

Spotify-Inspired Personalized Keychain Based on Your Favorite Music

The Spotify-Inspired handmade personalized keychain lets you take your favorite album or custom artwork with you anywhere. Let’s keep checking if you like the design. This is a beautifully crafted and customizable keychain handmade by A1Graphics, a handicraft studio in Scotland. The keychain measures 60 x 30 x 3mm, and it’s laser cut from acrylic sheet. With multiple optional colors, it meets different personal preferences.
Behind Viral VideosThe Windows Club

How to block a YouTube Channel in your Desktop browser or Mobile

YouTube is in a league of its own. The Google-owned video-streaming site has mobilized and revolutionized both content creation and content streaming. There are YouTube videos about nearly every topic. You name it, and there are umpteen videos about exactly what you’re looking for. But with this excessive abundance of content comes the absence of quality control. Neither have most of us been able to decipher the algorithm that suggests YouTube videos to us nor are we able to control the users who watch our own videos. Thus, to address the latter of the two, today I will be showing you how you can block a YouTube Channel.
InternetValueWalk

Facebook’s New Live Audio Rooms, to Compete Against Clubhouse and Spotify

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) has officially joined the battle for social media audio with the launch of its Live Audio Rooms in the U.S. –a realm dominated by Clubhouse and Spotify. Mark Zuckerberg’s company wants to compete full-throttle by offering users live group chat and podcast features. Fierce Competition Anticipated. According...
Music9to5Mac

Listen to Apple Music and Spotify on this iPod Classic web player

Even 15 years after its release, Apple fans are still missing the iPod Classic. And every now and then, we find apps and web-based apps that indulge in the nostalgia of using an iPod Classic. This time, a GitHub project has emerged that lets you play Apple Music or Spotify...
Internetthefocus.news

What is Receiptify? How to turn your Spotify faves into a shareable receipt

Inspired by Melody You’s Album Receipts, Receiptify is a website that takes a user’s Spotify listens and converts them into a receipt format, easily sharable on social media. The Herokuapp-hosted Top Track Generator has surged in popularity in recent days. How can you use Receiptify on Spotify?. What is Receiptify...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

Spotify remembers its widget exists, tests new version in latest beta

Spotify sometimes seems to forget that its Android app actually has a widget to control music playback. A couple years back, the company even took it away for a little while, and its design is pretty dated. But now that Apple has invented widgets, they're becoming a hot commodity again, and Spotify is testing a new version of its widget in the app's latest beta update.
Cell Phonestechnonu.com

You are going to sleep? How to tell Spotify to stop playing music automatically

Thanks to mobile devices we take leisure with us everywhere and that includes the moments before going to sleep. Those minutes in which we are between the world of the living and the world of dreams and in the background we hear a song, or a podcast of a radio program that we have followed for decades. The problem? That practically nobody is able to disconnect that content just an instant before falling completely asleep. For this type of task there are timers, which come to be a kind of countdown that we mark based on the estimated time that we think we will need before the musical reproduction is finished. It does not matter if it is because we are going to sleep or because we are at work and in a few minutes a meeting begins for which we must be all ears. If your mobile does not have a timer, Spotify On other occasions we have told you how you should do to activate the timers that your smartphones come standard. In the case of the iPhone, it has been present for some time within the alarms app and on Android, as it depends on the manufacturer and the installation that has been done. Fortunately, however, many other popular applications have adopted this method to stop what we hear automatically. Spotify is one of them and we are going to tell you how to do it. Say first of all that the timer is applied to the content we are listening to, that is, a song or podcast, or a play queue, an album, a playlist, etc. This is a function that only appears when you have a specific theme playing and not in the menus of other elements that are part of the Swedish catalog. To tell Spotify to stop playing anything after a few minutes, we just have to go to the song we are listening to at that moment and touch the three horizontal points that appear on the top right. You will access the playback functions and at the bottom, next to that icon of a waning (or waxing) moon, the “Timer” option will appear. Now you only have to choose one of the alternatives, such as 5, 15, 30 and 45 minutes, one hour or until the end of the current topic that you have active. After that interval, your smartphone (or tablet) will stop ringing and you will be able to sleep without waking up without a battery.
Electronicsecoustics.com

iFi ZEN Stream Offers Plug and Play Operation & Spotify and Tidal Connect

If you thought the Dongle DAC wars were getting competitive, iFi just made the digital music streaming category a lot more interesting. The iFi ZEN Signature lineup is currently on my desk under review and the one thing missing was a hi-res streamer that worked with both Tidal Connect and Spotify Connect. Enter the new iFI ZEN Stream.
ComputersDigital Trends

How to update the Safari browser on your Mac

Apple has been consistent in updating Safari with new features in the past years, including performance enhancements and some whopping privacy upgrades. The MacOS Monterey update is also giving its browser a new look with Safari 15, a version that includes new web code support for more advanced pages, Passkey support for the iCloud Keychain, highlights to emphasize important information, and a whole lot more.
Video GamesArs Technica

Xbox cloud upgrade is live: Series X power on your browser for over 260 games

Microsoft's bullishness about Xbox as a cloud-gaming platform got a lot bolder on Tuesday with the surprise launch of a previously teased change: an upgrade to the server farm that powers the cloud portion of Game Pass Ultimate. Long story short, it's now much more powerful, enough to make Xbox's $15/month Game Pass Ultimate an increasingly attractive subscription option.
Electronicsigeeksblog.com

8 Best wired headphones for Apple Music lossless audio in 2021

The launch of lossless audio on Apple Music is pretty exciting for diehard audiophiles and music enthusiasts as a whole. However, what’s not so great is that you cannot enjoy this high-fidelity sound on wireless Bluetooth headphones, including Apple’s own AirPods Max. That’s where wired headphones come in!. You need...