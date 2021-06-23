Celebrating 90 Years of Student Achievements at DeVry
For the past 90 years, students have turned to DeVry University to help prepare them for the future. Our commitment to innovation provides our alumni with the skills and real-world experiences they need to pursue their dreams. Many of our graduates have gone on to truly impact their workplaces, families and communities by starting their own companies, supporting causes they believe in and working hard to help and inspire those around them.www.devry.edu