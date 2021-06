After sweeping the Arizona Diamondbacks over the weekend, the Los Angeles Dodgers continue their road trip with a three-game series against the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers, at 44-27, are second in the National League and second in the division, 1.5 games behind the San Francisco Giants. The Padres, who are third in the NL and NL west with a 42-32 record, cannot take second place this series as they are 3.5 games behind L.A.