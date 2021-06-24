Cancel
Public Health

Germany to give all willing a first COVID shot by end July, early Aug – minister

By Thomson Reuters
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) – Germany expects everyone willing to be vaccinated to have received a first dose of a COVID-19 shot by the end of July or early August, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff said on Thursday. “Given the supplies we have and depending on how high vaccination willingness is,...

Angela Merkel
Berlin, DE
Europe
Public Health
Germany
Coronavirus
