Germany to give all willing a first COVID shot by end July, early Aug – minister

BERLIN, GERMANY - JANUARY 12: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Image has been shot in black and white. Color version not available.) Media microphones stand ready for statements outside the headquarters of the German Social Democrats (SPD), where inside German Chancellor and head of the German Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Angela Merkel, SPD head Martin Schulz, Bavarian Governor and head of the Bavarian Social Union (CSU) Horst Seehofer and members of their parties have spent the entire night of what is supposed to be the last day of preliminary coalition talks at approximately 8:45am on January 12, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. The leaders of the CDU, the SPD and the Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU) have been gauging whether coalition negotiations towards the creation of a government will be possible.