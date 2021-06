Pokemon Home has a new update today, and users will find that updating the app will reward them with two new Mystery Gifts: a Gigantamax Factor Bulbasaur, and a Gigantamax Factor Squirtle! As the name implies, these Pokemon will both have the ability to Gigantamax once imported to Pokemon Sword and Shield, and after they've evolved into Venusaur and Blastoise, respectively. Up to this point, the only way to get these Gigantamax Pokemon was through Sword and Shield's expansion pass. Now, Sword and Shield fans that haven't purchased the DLC can get the Gigantamax forms for both Pokemon without making that particular purchase.