Have You Played... Ghostrunner?

I heartily appreciate it whenever a game manages to be cinematic and tell a story without ever getting in the player's way. I think of it as "the Doom approach". The beauty of this accomplishment is that the story doesn't even have to be very good or interesting. I don't remember much at all about the story of Ghostrunner, but it doesn't matter. I can still recommend it because it doesn't force you to wait around for the story bits to end before you can get back to wall-running your way from one assassination to the next.