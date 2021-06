The Oklahoma City Thunder got the No. 6 pick in the NBA draft lottery, but they’re not set in stone at that position. The 2020 draft is a four-, five- or six-man class at the top, depending who you ask. Many include Jonathan Kuminga in the same group as Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley, Jalen Suggs and Jalen Green, while some have Scottie Barnes in that field, too.