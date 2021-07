Josh Francia is the Chief Growth Officer at Blueshift - The SmartHub CDP where he leads marketing, strategy and evangelism. The global pandemic forced much of the world into isolation and gave many people a lot more discretionary time. People chose to do a variety of things with this excess time. Some learned a new skill through online classes. Others dove deep into entertainment binge-watching marathons. And some focused on improving their health by joining new online workout classes. Regardless of how they used their time, one thing is clear: Consumers reward brands they like with activity.