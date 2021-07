MARLBOROUGH – Marlborough will raise its water and sewer rates for the 2022 fiscal year. The new in-city water rate will be $7.61 per 100 cubic feet, while the new out-of-city water rate will be $7.99 per 100 cubic feet. The in-city sewer rate will be $8.03 per 100 cubic feet, and the out-of-city sewer rate will be $8.43 per 100 cubic feet. The new rates will go into effect on Thursday, July 1, 2021.