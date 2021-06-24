UK’s Crest Nicholson swings to profit as govt incentives spur home demand

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies issued on Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. DP Poland PLC - franchise in Poland for Domino's Pizza - Revenue increased by 7% to GBP15.0 million in 2020, with system sales up 5% year-on-year to GBP17.4 million. Like-for-like growth in system sales also was 5%. DP Poland says pretax loss widened to GBP5.8 million, primarily as a result of a significant increase in non-cash and non-recurring items, which totalled GBP2.3 million versus just GBP200,000 in 2019. The company says it had 69 stores at the end of 2020, with no new stores opened during the year. BP Poland notes that Covid-19 had no impact on its operations, as food delivery was not restricted in Poland and the delivery channel experienced "significant" growth. Going forward, the company says in the five months to May 31 its delivery sales increased 14% compared to the prior year and 28% compared to the same period of 2019. Takeaway sales also continue to perform strongly, up 6% year-on-year. System sales for the first five months of 2021 are flat year-on-year and down 5% when compared to 2019.