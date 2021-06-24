Cancel
UK’s Crest Nicholson swings to profit as govt incentives spur home demand

By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
 4 days ago

(Reuters) -British homebuilder Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc swung to a half-year profit and reinstated its dividend on Thursday, benefiting from higher demand as buyers took advantage of government incentives and sought bigger houses better suited to remote working. Government incentives such as a tax-break extension and a mortgage guarantee scheme,...

Financial Reports101 WIXX

UK baker Greggs expects sales recovery to lift annual profit

(Reuters) – British bakery and fast-food chain Greggs said on Monday sales recovery was stronger than anticipated, adding that a sustained recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic could boost its annual profit. Its shares rose 3% to 2,632 pence in early trading after the company said like-for-like sales in shops managed...
Economykfgo.com

UK watchdog investigates auditors of Greensill, Wyelands Bank

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain’s accounting regulator said on Monday it has opened an investigation into how PwC audited the accounts of Wyelands, the bank owned by steel tycoon Sanjeev Gupta’s metals-to-finance empire GFG Alliance. Wyelands financed GFG Alliance was closely linked to financing company Greensill Capital which went bust earlier this...
Industrywattagnet.com

Strong demand drives jobs, opportunities in U.K. poultry sector

In the United Kingdom (U.K.), growing demand for poultry meat and a loss of workers from other countries are behind schemes by some of the country’s leading companies to attract and retain talent. In recent years, farming and meat processing companies in the U.K. have recruited ever more staff for...
BusinessLife Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: Croma gains from demand for security guards

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Monday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Croma Security Solutions Group PLC - Hampshire-based security services and technology provider - Results for the financial year ending June 30 will be better than previously expected, with Ebitda of at least GBP1.9 million from GBP1.8 million in financial 2020. Final dividend is expected to reflect strong performance, company says, without giving details. Croma benefited from increased demand for security services, such as manned guarding of empty premises.
Energy IndustryPV Tech

UK’s Climate Change Committee: renewables should meet 70% of demand by 2035

The UK’s Climate Change Committee (CCC) has called for a “long-term ambition” for solar and other renewables. It released two progress reports last week (24 June), detailing how well the nation was adapting to climate change and what advancements it had made in cutting emissions. Within this latter publication it recommended renewables grow to meet 70% of the UK’s electrical demand by 2035, a significant jump from the 29% they accounted for in 2020.
Businessspglobal.com

Liberty Steel to merge Europe downstream assets, seeks to sell UK unit: company

Liberty Steel Group will merge its downstream steel operations in Italy, Belgium, Luxembourg and Romania as part of an ongoing financial restructuring, the UK-based company announced June 28. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. This merger is part of a strategy to help Liberty...
StocksShareCast

FTSE 250 movers: Wood Group recovers; Crest Nicholson gives back gains

London’s FTSE 250 was up 0.4% at 22,604.76 in afternoon trade on Friday. Wood Group was the top performer, having tumbled on Thursday after a half-year trading update. Upper Crust owner SSP and travel company Tui were also weaker amid disappointment over the government’s latest travel update. On Thursday, 16 destinations were added to the travel green list, including the Balearic Islands, Madeira, Malta and Barbados. The government also added the Dominican Republic, Eritrea, Haiti, Mongolia, Tunisia and Uganda to its red list.
IndustryShareCast

Novacyt swings to huge profit after pivot to Covid test portfolio

Clinical diagnostics specialist Novacyt announced a more-than-twentyfold improvement in group consolidated revenue in its full-year results on Tuesday, to £277.2m, as its gross margin improved to 76.3% in 2020, from 64% in 2019. 5,968.68. 16:21 22/06/21. n/a. n/a. 1,222.15. 16:21 22/06/21. n/a. n/a. 7,450.96. 16:30 22/06/21. -0.81%. -60.96. The AIM-traded...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: DP Poland sales improve; Braveheart swings to profit

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies issued on Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. DP Poland PLC - franchise in Poland for Domino's Pizza - Revenue increased by 7% to GBP15.0 million in 2020, with system sales up 5% year-on-year to GBP17.4 million. Like-for-like growth in system sales also was 5%. DP Poland says pretax loss widened to GBP5.8 million, primarily as a result of a significant increase in non-cash and non-recurring items, which totalled GBP2.3 million versus just GBP200,000 in 2019. The company says it had 69 stores at the end of 2020, with no new stores opened during the year. BP Poland notes that Covid-19 had no impact on its operations, as food delivery was not restricted in Poland and the delivery channel experienced "significant" growth. Going forward, the company says in the five months to May 31 its delivery sales increased 14% compared to the prior year and 28% compared to the same period of 2019. Takeaway sales also continue to perform strongly, up 6% year-on-year. System sales for the first five months of 2021 are flat year-on-year and down 5% when compared to 2019.
Energy IndustryArkansas Online

Fracking finally profitable thanks to supply, demand

Marathon Oil used to represent everything that was wrong with U.S. shale: enormous debt loads, lavish executive pay and a seeming willingness to spend whatever it took to increase output. The company hemorrhaged money, and the stock plunged 84% from a peak in 2014 through the end of last year.
Real EstatePosted by
Reuters

Lennar quarterly profit rises 60.7% on robust U.S. home demand

(Reuters) - Lennar Corp reported a 60.7% jump in quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by robust demand for new homes in the United States. The No. 2 U.S. homebuilder said net earnings attributable to the company rose to $831.4 million, or $2.65 per share, in the second quarter ended May 31, from $517.4 million, or $1.65 per share, a year earlier.
Public HealthDerrick

UK govt urged to extend worker support after reopening delay

LONDON (AP) — The British government fended off calls Tuesday to provide more financial support to businesses and workers who will suffer financially from its decision to delay the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions in England by four weeks to July 19. Although many coronavirus restrictions have been eased in recent...
Real EstatePosted by
Reuters

UK's Bellway forecasts strong home sales, order book balloons

(Reuters) - Housebuilder Bellway Plc said on Tuesday it expected demand for new homes to remain robust for the rest of the fiscal year, as the sector benefits from government support measures and low lending rates. The company, which builds houses ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes and...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-UK govt to deliver economic statement on Wednesday

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - The British government will deliver a statement on the economy to parliament on Wednesday. Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Steve Barclay, will make the statement after the government delayed lifting most remaining COVID-19 restrictions on Monday, a blow for businesses which had hoped to fully reopen. (Reporting by William James, writing by Sarah Young; editing by James Davey)