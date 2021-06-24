Cancel
NHL

Bruins' Patrice Bergeron wins Mark Messier Leadership award

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite falling short of winning the Frank J. Selke Trophy for an unprecedented fifth time, Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron still earned league hardware Wednesday when he was awarded the 2021 Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award. The honor, which is given by the Hall of Fame center Messier himself, although...

Patrice Bergeron
Aleksander Barkov
Mark Messier
#The Hall Of Fame Center#Selke
