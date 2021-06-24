Cancel
Music

The Mountain Goats : Dark In Here

By Michael Pementel
treblezine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2020 The Mountain Goats set out to make not just one album, but two, their 20th studio album Dark In Here a surprise release following last year’s Getting Into Knives. In shaping the direction of Dark In Here, vocalist/guitarist/keyboardist John Darnielle focused on the word wild—of taking on something undomesticated, untamable, but of having to surrender in the end. There is a distinct sound to The Mountain Goats, their blend of rock and folk creating an atmosphere both serene and thriving throughout a given album. Accompanying these joyful and solemn tracks is Darnielle’s lyric writing—poetic, tongue in cheek at times, but always intimate. All of which are present on Dark In Here, honoring that sense of wildness with lovely instrumentation and emotional potency.

