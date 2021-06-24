The Mountain Goats : Dark In Here

There’s a moment toward the end of Hiss Golden Messenger’s music video for “Sanctuary” where the camera pulls back to reveal that the American flag hanging behind the kneeling songwriter (real name M.C. Taylor) — a touchstone of so many other country-rock videos — has actually been hanging upside down in the distress position the entire time. It’s fitting for a song that chronicles the helplessness we all felt during the height of the pandemic and in the wake of nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd (“Feeling bad, feeling blue/Can’t get out of my own mind, but I know how to sing about it,” Taylor sings), but it also serves as a quiet reminder that many of the issues he references predate COVID-19, that perhaps the stars and stripes we’ve been staring at our whole lives have been inverted for longer than we realize.