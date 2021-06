A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.21.