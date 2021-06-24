Smith Point Drive-in is Back!

Suffolk County Legis. Jim Mazzarella is happy to announce that the Suffolk County Parks Department is once again offering a great line up of free drive-in movies at Smith Point Park this summer. These drive-in movies are being screened every Wednesday and Thursday and include many family-friendly movies. For additional information or to register, please check out the Suffolk County Parks Department’s Drive-In Movie Series webpage at the following link: Drive In Movie Series (suffolkcountyny.gov).