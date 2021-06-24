Brookhaven Town offers free adoptions this month

Brookhaven supervisor Ed Romaine has announced that the Town of Brookhaven Animal Shelter and Adoption Center will waive all adoption fees throughout the month of June. All adoptions will include free neuter or spay, vaccinations, microchip, license, heartworm test, flea and fecal. The normal adoption fees are $137 for a dog and $140 for a cat. Those who are interested in adopting a dog or cat should visit the Brookhaven Animal Shelter and Adoption Center located at 300 Horseblock Road in Brookhaven. It is open Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4p.m., Saturday from 10a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, please call 631-451-6950 or visit the animal shelter website at www.brookhavenny.gov/animalshelter.