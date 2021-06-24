Turkey Tourism

Haris Seferovic opens the scoring for Switzerland, finally finding the net after a few close calls earlier in the tournament. Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri doubles the lead for the Swiss later in the first half to give his country a comfortable 2-0 lead at the break. Irfan Can Kahveci puts Turkey on the board in the second half, finding the top left corner from just outside the box to pull his country within a goal. Xherdan Shaqiri's second goal of the match closes any hopes of a Turkish comeback, as Switzerland wins 3-1 to give themselves a chance to make the Round of 16 as a third-place finisher.