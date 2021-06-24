Cancel
Cher Hints "Big" Collaboration With Saweetie

By Editorial
Hypebae
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this month, Cher shared a cryptic tweet on Twitter indicating she and Saweetie might be working on a new project together. “Just got home from [a] long ass day at work. It was so cool, girls are going [two] lose it‼️ [Lots of people] may like it. I was dancing around [to] ‘River Deep Mountain High’,” she said. “Saweetie gave me the coolest gloves, I put them on and danced around the RV. We took pics of our nails, her’s were way cooler.”

Cher
Saweetie
#Lgbtq
