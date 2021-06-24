Cher Hints "Big" Collaboration With Saweetie

Saweetie said in a recent interview that she is interested in collaborating with him. “Best Friend” rapper Saweetie sat down for an interview with Complex, where she discussed her upcoming ventures and music releases. The topic of J Cole arose, to whom she is a longtime fan and supporter. Several years ago, a video of her rapping for J Cole after a show before becoming a successful rapper surfaced online. She has since talked about how grateful she was for the opportunity to briefly showcase her talents and express her appreciation for Cole. Since the video has resurfaced, she has reaffirmed her support and appreciation of his music and latest album.