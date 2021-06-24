Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Wednesday Sports in Brief

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

NCAA President Mark Emmert said the association is working on interim rules that will permit college athletes to earn money off their fame and celebrity by July and act as a bridge until there is a permanent solution.

In a memo sent to member schools and obtained by The Associated Press, Emmert acknowledged the current uncertainty across college sports as it moves toward allowing name, image and likeness compensation for athletes. The memo was first reported by The Athletic.

Six states — Texas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and New Mexico — have laws set to go into effect July 1 that would undercut existing NCAA rules and give athletes the opportunity to be paid by third parties for things such as sponsorship deals, online endorsements and personal appearances. Several other state laws could also go into effect in July.

PRO FOOTBALL

NFL players must decide by July 2 if they plan to opt out of playing this season due to COVID-19 concerns, though voluntary opt-outs will not be paid any stipend this year.

In a memo sent to clubs and obtained by The Associated Press, the league and the NFL Players Association agreed that only high-risk players will receive a stipend of $350,000. Voluntary opt-outs got a $150,000 stipend in 2020.

To qualify as a high-risk, a player must have opted out last season and have an effective contract executed before Oct. 1, 2020, or have been newly diagnosed with a CDC-defined higher-risk condition. Rookies wouldn’t be eligible unless they were diagnosed with a high-risk condition after signing a contract.

The contract for any player who opts out will toll at the end of the year and all provisions of the 2021 contract will become applicable to 2022. For players under contract beyond 2021, all subsequent years will be extended.

AUTO RACING

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jeff Gordon will leave the Fox Sports booth to take a daily role at Hendrick Motorsports as vice chairman and the second-ranking team official to majority owner Rick Hendrick.

The announcement positions the four-time champion and Hall of Famer to one day succeed the 71-year-old Hendrick at the top of NASCAR’s winningest organization. Gordon will formally begin the executive management role at the start of 2022.

Gordon joined Hendrick Motorsports for the final Cup race of the 1992 season and launched one of the greatest careers in NASCAR history. He won 93 races — third on the all-time list — and four Cup titles before retiring in 2015. He joined the Fox Sports booth the next year but maintained an active role with the team as Hendrick’s only partner in the 13-time championship organization.

PRO BASKETBALL

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics hired Brooklyn Nets assistant Ime Udoka to be their new coach, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.

The hiring was first reported by ESPN.

Udoka, 43, played a total of 316 games over seven seasons with five NBA teams before retiring in 2012 and joining Gregg Popovich’s staff in San Antonio as an assistant coach. He was with the Spurs for seven seasons, including in 2013-14, when they won the NBA title. Udoka joined the Philadelphia 76ers in 2019 and was with the Nets last year.

TRACK AND FIELD

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Transgender runner CeCe Telfer will not be allowed to compete in the women’s 400-meter hurdles at U.S. Olympic trials because Telfer has not met the conditions World Athletics established in its eligibility regulations for certain women’s events.

Telfer competed for the men’s team at Division II Franklin Pierce, but took time off, then came back to compete for the women’s team. In 2019, Telfer won the NCAA title.

Telfer was entered in this week’s trials, but World Athletics put out new guidelines in 2019 that closed off international women’s events of between 400 meters and a mile to athletes whose testosterone levels were at 5 nonomoles per liter (nmol/L) or more. Telfer had been on the list of qualified athletes for Friday’s opening heats. A start list was published Wednesday night that was missing Telfer’s name.

OLYMPIC BASKETBALL

USA Basketball has a full 12-man roster for the Tokyo Games after Chicago’s Zach LaVine and Detroit’s Jerami Grant accepted invitations to join the team that will try to win the program’s fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal.

LaVine’s decision was confirmed by his agent, Nima Namakian. Grant’s decision was confirmed by a person familiar with the situation, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because USA Basketball has yet to formally reveal the full roster.

The Olympic team that will be coached by Gregg Popovich in Tokyo includes: Washington’s Bradley Beal, Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant, Miami’s Bam Adebayo, Milwaukee teammates Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton, Portland’s Damian Lillard, Cleveland’s Kevin Love, Phoenix’s Devin Booker, Golden State’s Draymond Green, Boston’s Jayson Tatum, LaVine and Grant.

OLYMPIC SOCCER

Carli Lloyd is headed to her fourth Olympics.

The 38-year-old Lloyd had vowed after the 2019 World Cup that she would push to make the Olympic team before stepping away from the sport. But then the Tokyo Games were pushed back a year because of the pandemic, and Lloyd needed surgery on her knee. That meant making the 18-player roster was by no means a slam dunk for Lloyd, who scored three goals in the opening 16 minutes of the 2015 World Cup final in Canada.

Coach Vlatko Andonovski included her on the roster he announced Wednesday. Tobin Heath joins Lloyd in heading to her fourth Olympics.

Lloyd, who will turn 39 before the Tokyo Games, is the oldest national team Olympian, besting Christie Rampone, who was 37 when she played at the 2012 London Games.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

489K+
Followers
261K+
Post
230M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Emmert
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Carli Lloyd
Person
Jerami Grant
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Vlatko Andonovski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Basketball#College Athletics Ncaa#Pro Football Nfl#Cdc#Ap#Fox Sports#Pro Basketball Boston#The Boston Celtics#Brooklyn Nets#Espn#Nba#Spurs#U S Olympic#World Athletics#Nmol L Rrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NFL
News Break
NASCAR
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
News Break
Olympic Games
News Break
NCAA
Related
NBAgranthshala.com

How Old Is NBA Star Giannis Antetokounmpo and How Many Children Does He Have With Mariah Riddlesprigger?

Milwaukee Bucks Power Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo Became a superstar in the NBA. He was picked by the Bucks 15th overall pick In the 2013 NBA Draft. Since then, greek freak Has been an All-Star multiple times and was elected back-to-back league MVP in 2019 and 2020. His achievements on the court are well documented, but many fans want to know more about his life off the court.
NBAprosportsextra.com

Utah Jazz Legend Found Dead; Russell Westbrook Has Strong Words About Washington Wizards Head Coach Scott Brooks!

It is never easy to report on the death of a professional athlete. Late last week, it was announced we had another professional athlete lose his life. Mark Eaton, a former NBA star who played with the Utah Jazz, has passed away. He was 64. According to a local CBS affiliate in Summit County, UT, Eaton left his home to take a bike ride around 8 p.m. local time on Friday evening, but never returned.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Damian Lillard Previously Named 2 Teams He’d Play For

For nearly the last decade, Damian Lillard has been fiercely loyal to the Portland Trail Blazers. He’s remained committed to winning a championship with the franchise that drafted him, which has become somewhat of a rarity in today’s NBA. But after a new report from Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes, Lillard...
NBAitsgame7.com

Girl Who Hooked Up With 7 Suns Players Speaks Out

An Instagram model who famously claimed to have hooked up with seven Phoenix Suns players in one night is back. On Sunday, Phoenix clinched a berth in the Western Conference Finals following a sweep of the Denver Nuggets. Shortly thereafter, a surprising figure stepped forward. Aliza Jane A.K.A Ayyejae went...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Derrick Rose’s wife: Alaina Anderson

Derrick Rose is an electrifying human being on the basketball court. Over his career, he’s built quite a resume and even though hes’ still lacking an NBA ring so far in his pro career, you can’t say that the uber-athletic point guard out of Chicago isn’t winning in life. Especially not when he’s the significant other of the gorgeous Alaina Anderson. With that said, it’s time to know more about her and how her romance with the former league MVP started. Ladies and gentlemen, Derrick Rose’s wife.
NBAPopculture

Shaquille O'Neal Walks off Set After Charles Barkley Makes Bold Assertion

Shaquille O'Neal had to walk off the set after what Charles Barkley had to say about an NBA Player. On Inside the NBA, Barkley said that James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets is “the best 1-on-1 player I may have ever seen.” As soon as he said that, O'Neal got out of his set and walked off the set.
NBAPosted by
Sports Illustrated

NBA Mock Draft: Projecting All 60 Picks After the Pistons Win Lottery

The draft lottery came and went Tuesday night with some major consequences for the NBA at large, with the Pistons coming away as big winners and two lottery picks changing hands. The Rockets were fortunate enough to keep their pick away from the Thunder and land at No. 2, the Cavs moved up to No. 3, and Raptors moved up from No. 7 to No. 4, sending the Magic and Thunder down the board. The Warriors received the Timberwolves’ pick after it stayed at No. 7, and the Magic got Chicago’s No. 8 pick after it also stayed put. Got all that?
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Golden State Warriors could land No. 1 overall pick via blockbuster trade with Detroit

Is the chance of this happening under one percent? Probably. But, did an NBA draft analyst say that it’s something the Pistons would look at? Yes. That said, after the NBA draft lottery, all eyes turned to the Detroit Pistons, who had former defensive mastermind, Ben Wallace, smiling from cheek to cheek as the team was awarded the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. Could the Warriors pry it away from them?
NBAgruntstuff.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo signs the biggest contract in NBA history

(CNN) – Milwaukee can breathe simpler. NBA famous person Giannis Antetokounmpo agreed on Tuesday to signal a five-year contract extension with the Milwaukee Bucks. The deal is for $ 228.2 million and is the largest in NBA history, reviews Shams Charania of .. Together with the final remaining 12 months...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Reggie Miller gifts NBA broadcaster Marv Albert with Larry O’Brien Trophy (Video)

As his 55-year broadcasting career reaches its end, Marv Albert was gifted with the Larry O’Brien trophy by Reggie Miller. The Eastern Conference Finals is set to be a special one. Not only is it due to the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks vying for their first NBA Finals appearance in decades, but it will be the final series legendary broadcaster Marv Albert calls before he officially retires after 55 years. Given this will be the last time calling a game from the sidelines, broadcast partner Reggie Miller decided to give him an awesome present.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Charles Barkley Says 2 NBA Stars Play Harder Than Everyone

When it comes to going all out on a nightly basis, two players stand out above the rest in the NBA, according to Charles Barkley. Following the Milwaukee Bucks‘ blowout win over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, Barkley and his TNT colleagues heaped plenty of praise on Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two-time league MVP produced 25 points, nine rebounds, and six assists in the 125-91 romp.
Wisconsin Statetelegraphherald.com

Sports briefs: Wisconsin sporting events to be at full capacity

MADISON, Wis. — Following a season that saw University of Wisconsin sporting events played in empty venues, Wisconsin athletics announced Wednesday that there will be no capacity limits at Badger home events this season. The decision was made by UW Athletics officials following consultation with campus officials. “We are thrilled...
NBAYardbarker

Trio of Alabama Standouts Shine at 2021 NBA Draft Combine

That decision seems like it is getting easier and easier with every passing day. Primo, the youngest prospect in the draft field, shined over the weekend at the NBA Draft Combine over the weekend in Chicago showcasing his skills in front of NBA front-office executives. During the combine's 5-on-5 scrimmages,...
NBAPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Zion was ‘irritated’ by Redick trade, family reportedly 'unhappy' with Pelicans' direction

We find ourselves living in the age of NBA player empowerment, meaning if you’re a big enough name, you can more or less determine your own fate, with disgruntled stars like Anthony Davis and James Harden routinely orchestrating trades to teams and cities considered more desirable. Many would argue this role reversal, transferring power from the hands of wealthy owners in air-conditioned luxury suites to the players actually fighting in the trenches, was long overdue, though it’s also brought a host of unintended consequences. For instance, the threat of a disgruntled employee, once seen as a minor inconvenience, is now treated as a red-alert crisis of the highest order. If homegrown talents like Damian Lillard and Luka Doncic decide they want to play elsewhere, finally giving into the super-team movement after years of trying to do it on their own, what’s stopping them?
NBAorlandopinstripedpost.com

Orlando Magic post-lottery mock draft round-up

Three teams shared the best odds to land the top overall pick in the 2021 draft. Two of them got the first and second pick, repectively. The other dropped to fifth. That, of course, being the Orlando Magic. Even with the No. 5 pick and the No. 8 pick, acquired...